    Beware! Do you take painkillers for headaches? Know how much you are harming yourself

    We often take painkillers for instant relief from headaches. But do you know how harmful this habit can be for you? From the side effects of painkillers to long-term damage

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 12:55 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

    Many times we face many problems due to headaches. In such a situation, we often use painkillers to get instant relief. But do you know that painkillers cause many types of damage to the body? Today we will tell you some special home remedies to avoid headaches. Due to this your headache problem can be solved.

    Do not take painkillers immediately if you have a headache-
    Doctors believe that painkillers should not be taken immediately in case of headache because they can cause many types of damage. Taking painkillers can cause stomach problems, including pain, swelling, and many other problems. It also increases the risk of stomach ulcers. Not only this, but it also has dangerous effects on the liver and kidneys. Due to this, disease resistance also becomes weak. The risk of serious heart disease also increases significantly.

    It can also cause many types of damage. Taking any painkiller immediately in case of a headache provides relief, but it can also create serious problems in the long run. Therefore, you should refrain from taking medicine immediately whenever you have a headache. Let's find out what its disadvantages are.

    Why should you not take medicine immediately in case of a headache?
    Most people immediately take painkillers to relieve headaches. However, medicine is safe only within a limit. Taking painkillers or any medicine too much or too often can cause serious problems. The habit of buying medicines without a doctor's advice can also cause serious damage and many side effects.

