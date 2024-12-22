Avoid these 5 common skincare mistakes for better skin health

Avoiding common skincare mistakes like over-exfoliating, skipping sunscreen, and not removing makeup properly can significantly improve skin health. These habits prevent irritation, breakouts, and premature aging, leading to healthier skin.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

Having a consistent skincare routine is essential for maintaining healthy, glowing skin. However, many people unknowingly make common mistakes that can harm their skin’s health. These mistakes can lead to irritation, breakouts, premature aging, and other skin concerns. By being mindful of these habits and correcting them, you can improve the appearance and health of your skin. Here are five common skincare mistakes to avoid for better skin health.

Over-exfoliating: Exfoliating too frequently can strip the skin of its natural oils, causing dryness, irritation, and sensitivity. While exfoliation is important, doing it more than 2-3 times a week can disrupt the skin’s barrier, leading to redness and breakouts.

Not Using Sunscreen: Skipping sunscreen, even on cloudy days, leaves the skin vulnerable to harmful UV rays, causing premature aging, sunburn, and an increased risk of skin cancer. Regular use of broad-spectrum sunscreen helps protect against both UVA and UVB damage, keeping skin youthful and healthy.

Using Harsh Products: Using products with high alcohol content or harsh chemicals can irritate and dehydrate the skin. These ingredients may provide quick results but ultimately weaken the skin's natural barrier, leading to dryness, redness, and breakouts, especially for sensitive skin types.

Skipping Moisturizer: Many people with oily skin avoid moisturizers, thinking they’ll worsen acne or oiliness. However, skipping moisturizer can lead to dehydration and overproduction of oil, causing more breakouts. It's essential to use an appropriate moisturizer for your skin type to maintain balance.

Not Removing Makeup Properly: Sleeping with makeup on can clog pores, leading to breakouts, blackheads, and dull skin. Makeup residues can also irritate the skin and cause premature aging. It's important to cleanse thoroughly with a gentle makeup remover to ensure the skin is clean before bed.

