Lifestyle

Bhagyashree vs Madhuri Dixit: Who wore the saree best?

Madhuri Dixit's Pink Saree Look

57-year-old Madhuri Dixit looks beautiful in a pink silk saree. Her age is not reflected in this saree.

Floral Print Saree

The beautiful flower print on the chiffon saree is stunning. Madhuri Dixit looks like a 35-year-old actress in this saree.

Madhuri's Stunning Black Saree Look

Madhuri Dixit's complexion shines in a black saree with a golden border. The sleeveless blouse makes her look younger.

Light Green Silk Saree

Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous in a Maharashtrian look. The orange border complements the light green silk saree. This saree is perfect for any event.

Bhagyashree in Purple Silk Saree

Bhagyashree's face glows at 55. She looks stunning in a purple silk saree and is quite fit.

Light Green Chiffon Saree

Bhagyashree looks youthful in a pleated chiffon saree. This saree would suit young girls. You can find similar designs for under 2000.

Ivory Banarasi Silk Saree

Bhagyashree looks traditional in an ivory Banarasi silk saree. Style this saree for weddings or festivals.

Golden Net Saree

Bhagyashree looks beautiful in a golden net saree. Both Madhuri and Bhagyashree look stunning in sarees, outshining many younger actresses.

