Bhagyashree vs Madhuri Dixit: Who wore the saree best?

57-year-old Madhuri Dixit looks beautiful in a pink silk saree. Her age is not reflected in this saree.
The beautiful flower print on the chiffon saree is stunning. Madhuri Dixit looks like a 35-year-old actress in this saree.
Madhuri Dixit's complexion shines in a black saree with a golden border. The sleeveless blouse makes her look younger.
Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous in a Maharashtrian look. The orange border complements the light green silk saree. This saree is perfect for any event.
Bhagyashree's face glows at 55. She looks stunning in a purple silk saree and is quite fit.
Bhagyashree looks youthful in a pleated chiffon saree. This saree would suit young girls. You can find similar designs for under 2000.
Bhagyashree looks traditional in an ivory Banarasi silk saree. Style this saree for weddings or festivals.
Bhagyashree looks beautiful in a golden net saree. Both Madhuri and Bhagyashree look stunning in sarees, outshining many younger actresses.
