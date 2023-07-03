Explore the beauty of 'Ponmudi Hill Station- The 'Golden Peak' of Kerala

Ponmudi is a picturesque hill station located in the Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala, India. Nestled in the Western Ghats, it is a popular destination known for its lush greenery, mist-covered hills, and serene surroundings. Ponmudi is a hidden gem in Kerala, offering a refreshing retreat in the lap of nature. With its misty hills, lush greenery, and scenic beauty, Ponmudi beckons visitors to immerse themselves in its tranquility and explore the wonders of this enchanting hill station.

Why it is called 'Ponmudi' or 'The Golden Peak'?

Ponmudi, which means "Golden Peak" in Malayalam, is aptly named as it offers breathtaking views and a tranquil ambiance. The hill station is situated at an altitude of around 1100 meters, providing a cool and pleasant climate throughout the year.

Scenic Beauty

Ponmudi is known for its breathtaking natural beauty, with mist-covered hills, lush greenery, and glistening streams.

Climate

The hill station offers a cool and pleasant climate throughout the year, making it a refreshing getaway from the plains.

Trekking and Hiking

The region offers numerous trekking and hiking trails that allow visitors to explore the surrounding forests and enjoy panoramic views.

Misty Mornings

One of the highlights of Ponmudi is its misty mornings. The hill station is often engulfed in a mystical blanket of fog, creating a surreal and dreamy atmosphere.

Other attractions of Ponmudi

Golden Valley and a number of rivulets and rapids, some of which are even right across the road, are additional attractions close to Ponmudi. Tropical plants grow in the lush woodland environment. The hills are home to a wide variety of species. There are views of the hills and access to the Kallar River in the Golden Valley. It has rounded stones, calm water, fish, and lush green trees as it winds through a wilderness environment.