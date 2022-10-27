Are you skipping your breakfast? Here are some reasons you shouldn’t be doing it

The first thing that concerns many people immediately after waking up. Usually, it's what to have for breakfast. This will be the best decision you can make in the entire day. Because after fasting for around 6-8 hours while asleep, breaking this fast is the best way to have the energy to start the day right. A nutritious and full breakfast is the fuel that helps replenish your body with energy, minerals and nutrients, offering you the necessary boost to get back to work.

Studies have also shown that having breakfast can reduce the chances of getting Diabetes as it minimises the insulin spikes in our blood and keeps insulin resistance in balance. On the other hand, skipping breakfast regularly can lead to Type 2 Diabetes, which is caused by persistent insulin resistance. By skipping breakfast, you are allowing your body's insulin levels to decrease and spike sharply after lunch, increasing Type 2 Diabetes. Eating breakfast regularly gives your brain the necessary boost, and hence you are mentally sharper than those who skip it. You will notice that your short-term memory has enhanced, equipping you with better concentration and productivity.

Whenever you skip your breakfast, you tend to feel more hungry later and tend to junk food more frequently than usual if you had eaten a nutritious breakfast. This is a direct result of fatigue, which can come from being hungry and low on energy. Hence, it is essential that you consistently eat a healthy breakfast to keep your blood sugar, energy levels and insulin balance in the best way. Since eating breakfast can restore your body's glucose levels, it helps our brain's constant functioning throughout the day. This way, by making it a habit of eating breakfast on time regularly, you also perfectly boost your metabolism. It is not for nothing that breakfast is considered the day's most important meal.

