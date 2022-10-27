Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you skipping your breakfast? Here are some reasons you shouldn’t be doing it

    A healthy and nutritious breakfast is the fuel that replenishes your body's energy with the proper nutrients and minerals, offering you the necessary energy to start your day. Here are some reasons you should not skip your breakfast.
     

    Are you skipping your breakfast? Here some reasons you shouldn't be doing it sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

    The first thing that concerns many people immediately after waking up. Usually, it's what to have for breakfast. This will be the best decision you can make in the entire day. Because after fasting for around 6-8 hours while asleep, breaking this fast is the best way to have the energy to start the day right. A nutritious and full breakfast is the fuel that helps replenish your body with energy, minerals and nutrients, offering you the necessary boost to get back to work. 

    ALSO READ: Halloween 2022: History and significance behind the celebration of this spooky day
    Studies have also shown that having breakfast can reduce the chances of getting Diabetes as it minimises the insulin spikes in our blood and keeps insulin resistance in balance. On the other hand, skipping breakfast regularly can lead to Type 2 Diabetes, which is caused by persistent insulin resistance. By skipping breakfast, you are allowing your body's insulin levels to decrease and spike sharply after lunch, increasing Type 2 Diabetes. Eating breakfast regularly gives your brain the necessary boost, and hence you are mentally sharper than those who skip it. You will notice that your short-term memory has enhanced, equipping you with better concentration and productivity.
    Whenever you skip your breakfast, you tend to feel more hungry later and tend to junk food more frequently than usual if you had eaten a nutritious breakfast. This is a direct result of fatigue, which can come from being hungry and low on energy. Hence, it is essential that you consistently eat a healthy breakfast to keep your blood sugar, energy levels and insulin balance in the best way. Since eating breakfast can restore your body's glucose levels, it helps our brain's constant functioning throughout the day. This way, by making it a habit of eating breakfast on time regularly, you also perfectly boost your metabolism. It is not for nothing that breakfast is considered the day's most important meal.

    ALSO READ: 5 Health benefits of kiwi, especially if your recovering from dengue

     

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Recipe Alert: Know how to make Mutton Noormahal biryani and Ghewar at home sur

    Recipe Alert: Know how to make Mutton Noormahal biryani and Ghewar at home

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 27 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 27, 2022: Be careful Capricorn, Leo; good day for Gemini, Cancer

    Numerology Prediction for October 27 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 27, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Gen Z picks up a New Diwali Ritual with Level SuperMind App-snt

    Gen Z picks up a New Diwali Ritual with Level SuperMind App

    Gujarati New Year 2022 Wishes quotes WhatsApp Facebook greetings to share with loved ones gcw

    Gujarati New Year 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook greetings to share with loved ones

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Twitter on fire as Rilee Rossouw ton propels SA to 205/5 vs BAN-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Twitter on fire as Rilee Rossouw ton propels SA to 205/5 vs BAN

    Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was prepared to take a gun shot from Abu Salem for Karan Johar? Read this NOW RBA

    Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was prepared to take a gun shot from Abu Salem for Karan Johar? Read this NOW

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee not to attend 'Chintan Shivir' called by Amit Shah AJR

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee not to attend 'Chintan Shivir' called by Amit Shah

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Elimination before the game affected Barcelona psychologically - Xavi on Bayern Munich hammering-ayh

    UCL: 'Elimination before the game affected Barcelona psychologically' - Xavi on Bayern hammering

    Meet Disha Patani's 'CUTE' Pit bull named 'Chi chii'; actress shared some adorable pictures RBA

    Meet Disha Patani's 'CUTE' Pit Bull named 'Chi chii'; actress shares adorable pictures

    Recent Videos

    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon