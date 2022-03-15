Holi 2022: Here’s how you can celebrate it in the eco-friendly way

If you love to play Holi but are also equally sensitive towards the environment, here are greener ways to celebrate the festival of colours.

More and more people are becoming environmentally conscious these days. Global warming has made us all think twice before polluting our mother earth. And the impact of it is also seen in the festivals. As the awareness regarding global warming and its effects has increased over the years, people have started looking out for celebrating festivals in greener ways – for instance, cracker-less Diwali has become a preference of many. Similar is the case with Holi – many people have stopped playing Holi for a very simple reason – to save water. And if you are one of those, then this article is definitely for you. There is no longer the need for you to not play Holi anymore; here are four eco-friendly ways in which you can celebrate the festival.

Play with flowers: Holi does not necessarily mean you need to play it with colours that leave their mark on your face. Holi can also very well be played with flowers. Instead of throwing those harsh-to-skin colours on each other’s faces, you can use flower petals.

Replace wood with sustainable options for Holika Dahan: Instead of burning firewood during the Holika Dehen, you can replace it with sustainable options such as cow dung. It only makes sense to look out for sustainable options rather than burring firewood.

Make your own colours: Instead of buying those chemical infused colours that are hazardous to your skin, start making Holi colours at home. This is not a difficult task at all! For instance, collect fallen/dry flowers of ‘Flame of the Forest’ or ‘Tesu’ and crush them into a fine powder. Voila, your orange gulaal is ready. A similar thing can be done with flowers of other colours such as rose.

