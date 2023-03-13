Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you having sore throat due to changing weather? Here are 7 easy home remedies to heal fast

    Infections, allergies, air pollution, muscular strain, digestive problems, or tumours are more likely to damage the throat during the changing weather. Here are seven home cures for sore throat

    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Throat discomfort or sore throat is a prevalent health issue during the monsoon season, caused by compromised immune systems and microbiological infections. Typical symptoms include a sore throat, difficulty speaking or swallowing, and a moderate fever. A scratchy, dry, and unpleasant sensation in the throat distinguishes it.

    Infections, allergies, air pollution, muscular strain, digestive problems, or tumours are more likely to damage the throat during the winter. Traditional home treatments can aid with throat irritation with their antibacterial and medicinal properties. Here are seven home cures for sore throat:

    Ginger
    Dry ginger, also known as sonti, sukku, or sonth, is an important ingredient in herbal cough syrups. When combined with honey, sonth is a soothing sore throat treatment. Some constituents of sonth have anti-inflammatory effects that alleviate throat discomfort.

    Tulsi
    Tulsi is renowned as "The Queen of Herbs" and "Mother Medicine of Nature". It improves antibody production, enhances resistance to the common cold and cough, and aids in cleansing the airways by supporting the user in coughing up mucus.

    Hot water
    Warm water can assist in improving digestion, boosting blood circulation, and reducing stress. Drink warm water first thing in the morning and last at night to ensure no oil enters the respiratory system.

    Gargle
    A typical Ayurvedic therapy for sore throat is to gargle with warm salt water at night. It relieves sore throats and reduces inflammation by eliminating infection-causing germs and releasing mucus.

    Turmeric
    Ayurveda recommends turmeric for several ailments, ranging from edoema reduction to treating the common cold. Turmeric water with ginger and black pepper is an excellent remedy for a sore throat.

    Honey
    Raw honey is a demulcent remedy for sore throats that has beneficial properties such as lowering inflammation, eliminating mucus, being nutritional, and having antibacterial properties. When used in little dosages, it calms the throat.

    Mulethi
    Mulethi, or licorice or "sweet wood," is an Ayurveda herb that relieves sore throat symptoms by decreasing congestion, releasing mucus in the airways, and soothing coughing. Suck the juice from 1 or 2 mulethi roots in your mouth like a toffee.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
