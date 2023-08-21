Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anti-Ageing miracle: 5 unexpected advantages of Avocado

    The natural oils and antioxidants in avocados are brilliant for our skin - they deeply nourish, soften and hydrate it, fighting the radicals that cause wrinkles. In particular, vitamins E and C are superheroes at protecting your skill cells; one of the best anti ageing techniques.

    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 7:48 PM IST

    Avocado skin benefits include extra free radical compounds like beta-cryptoxanthin, beta-carotene, zeaxanthin, alpha-carotene, and lutein. These helpful takeaways offer solutions to fine lines and wrinkles by making their appearance softened and less visible. Avocado is a fantastic fruit which offers numerous anti-ageing benefits for your skin and overall health. Here are five ways in which avocados can help in anti-ageing. Avocado skin benefits include extra free radical compounds like beta-cryptoxanthin, beta-carotene, zeaxanthin, alpha-carotene, and lutein. These helpful takeaways offer solutions to fine lines and wrinkles by making their appearance softened and less visible. Vitamin A increases sebum production to keep the skin soft, supple and moisturized. Avocado pulp is a source of several antioxidants. It contains glutamine- an anti-oxidant that protects our skin from free radicals as well as external factors, both of which can lead to dry and ageing skin.

    Here are 5 unexpected advantages of Avocado for anti-ageing:

    1. Rich in Healthy Fats:

    Avocado is loaded with healthy monounsaturated fats, which help to keep your skin moisturized and supple. These fats also assist in reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

    2. Abundant in Antioxidants:

    Avocado contains antioxidants like vitamins C and E that combat free radicals, preventing premature ageing. They help protect your skin from UV damage, pollution, and other environmental stressors.

    3. Boosts Collagen Production:

    Vitamin C in avocados stimulates collagen production, which is crucial for maintaining skin elasticity and firmness. Collagen keeps your skin looking youthful and minimizes sagging.

    4. Reduces Inflammation:

    Avocado has anti-inflammatory properties, thanks to compounds like phytosterols and omega-3 fatty acids. Inflammation is linked to premature aging, and by reducing it, avocado can help keep your skin looking fresh.

    5. Promotes Hydration:

    The natural oils in avocado deeply hydrate your skin, preventing dryness and reducing the appearance of wrinkles. It also helps maintain the skin's protective barrier.

