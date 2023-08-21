Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Home Remedies for Tonsillitis: 6 Natural Ways to relieve discomfort and soothe your sore throat

    Discover six proven home remedies for tonsillitis, including saltwater gargle, honey-lemon mixture, turmeric milk, and more. Alleviate pain and inflammation naturally for soothing relief.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 5:16 PM IST

    Tonsillitis is a common condition characterized by the inflammation of the tonsils, which are the two lymph nodes located on either side of the back of your throat. It can be quite uncomfortable, causing symptoms such as sore throat, difficulty swallowing, fever, and swollen glands. While medical treatment might be necessary in severe cases, there are several home remedies that can help alleviate the discomfort associated with tonsillitis. Remember, while these home remedies can provide relief, they might not replace professional medical advice. If your tonsillitis symptoms are severe, persistent, or accompanied by high fever, difficulty breathing, or difficulty swallowing, it's important to consult a healthcare provider. They can diagnose the underlying cause and recommend appropriate treatment.

    Here are six effective home remedies:

    1. Saltwater Gargle

    One of the simplest and most effective remedies for tonsillitis is gargling with warm saltwater. Mix half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and use it to gargle several times a day. Saltwater helps reduce inflammation, soothes the throat, and helps eliminate harmful bacteria.

    2. Honey and Lemon

    Honey has natural antibacterial and soothing properties, while lemon is rich in vitamin C, which can boost your immune system. Mix a tablespoon of honey and the juice of half a lemon in warm water. Drink this mixture to help soothe your throat and provide relief from pain.

    3. Turmeric Milk

    Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Mixing half a teaspoon of turmeric powder into a glass of warm milk can help reduce inflammation and provide relief from tonsillitis symptoms. You can also add a pinch of black pepper to enhance the absorption of curcumin.

    4. Fenugreek Tea

    Fenugreek seeds have mucilage content that can help soothe irritation and inflammation in the throat. Boil a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in two cups of water, strain, and drink the tea. You can add honey and lemon for additional benefits.

    5. Steam Inhalation

    Inhaling steam can provide relief by moisturizing and soothing the irritated throat. Boil water, transfer it to a bowl, and drape a towel over your head to create a tent. Lean over the bowl and inhale the steam for about 10 minutes. Be cautious not to burn yourself.

    6. Fluid Hydration

    Staying well-hydrated is crucial when dealing with tonsillitis. Warm liquids like herbal teas, broths, and warm water with honey can help soothe your throat and prevent dehydration. Avoid cold or acidic drinks that could worsen your symptoms.

    Furthermore, preventing tonsillitis is also important. Practice good hygiene, wash your hands regularly, and avoid close contact with individuals who have infections. Strengthening your immune system through a balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep can also help reduce the risk of developing tonsillitis.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 5:16 PM IST
