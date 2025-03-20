Lifestyle

Pineapple to Papaya: 5 fruits pregnant women should absolutely AVOID!

5 Fruits to Avoid During Pregnancy

Let's see what fruits are dangerous for you and your baby during pregnancy.

1. Avoid Eating Papaya

Papaya, especially raw papaya, can cause uterine contractions, increasing the risk of miscarriage.

2. No Excessive Tamarind

Tamarind reduces progesterone levels, which increases the risk of miscarriage. Eat less.

3. Grapes

Grapes contain a substance called resveratrol, which can cause problems during pregnancy. Eat less.

4. No Excessive Bananas

Bananas are safe, but can raise blood sugar if you have diabetes or allergies. Eat only as advised by a doctor.

5. Pineapple

Bromelain in pineapple can cause uterine contractions. It is said that this may cause premature delivery.

 

Need to Pay Attention to Diet

During pregnancy, fresh, nutrient-rich fruits should be taken with proper doctor's information.

