Pineapple to Papaya: 5 fruits pregnant women should absolutely AVOID!

Let's see what fruits are dangerous for you and your baby during pregnancy.
Papaya, especially raw papaya, can cause uterine contractions, increasing the risk of miscarriage.
Tamarind reduces progesterone levels, which increases the risk of miscarriage. Eat less.
Grapes contain a substance called resveratrol, which can cause problems during pregnancy. Eat less.
Bananas are safe, but can raise blood sugar if you have diabetes or allergies. Eat only as advised by a doctor.
Bromelain in pineapple can cause uterine contractions. It is said that this may cause premature delivery.
During pregnancy, fresh, nutrient-rich fruits should be taken with proper doctor's information.
