Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    8 essential Monsoon makeup tips: Stay stunning in rainy weather

    Discover 8 expert-approved makeup tips for the monsoon season. Learn how to achieve a flawless look even in rainy weather. From lightweight foundations to waterproof products, find the secrets to staying stunning during the rainy season.

    8 Essential Monsoon Makeup Tips: Stay Stunning in Rainy Weather MSW EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 3:42 PM IST

    Monsoon season brings refreshing rains and a cooler atmosphere, but it can also wreak havoc on your makeup routine. The increased humidity and unpredictable weather conditions can make it challenging to maintain a flawless look. However, with a few adjustments and clever tips, you can still achieve a stunning makeup look even during the rainy season. Remember, skincare is just as crucial as makeup during monsoon. Keep your skin clean, moisturized, and protected with a lightweight, oil-free sunscreen. Also, remember to stay hydrated to maintain healthy, glowing skin.

    Here are eight makeup tips for the monsoon:

    ALSO READ: Kovalam to Alleppey: 10 serene beaches of Kerala

    1. Lighten Up:
    During monsoon, opt for a lighter makeup routine. Heavy foundations and powders can feel greasy and cakey in humid weather. Instead, choose a lightweight, oil-free foundation or a tinted moisturizer to even out your skin tone. This will allow your skin to breathe and prevent your makeup from melting off.

    2. Primer Power:
    Using a primer is essential during monsoon as it helps your makeup stay in place. Look for a mattifying primer that controls shine and minimizes the appearance of pores. Apply it all over your face before foundation to create a smooth canvas for your makeup and extend its longevity.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Amy Marie (@justsheetmasks)

    3. Waterproof Everything:
    Invest in waterproof and smudge-proof makeup products to prevent any makeup mishaps during the monsoon. Opt for waterproof mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadows. Waterproof formulas will withstand the humidity and rain, ensuring your makeup stays intact.

    4. Go Light on Eye Makeup:
    During monsoon, keep your eye makeup minimal and opt for softer, natural looks. Avoid heavy eyeshadow and elaborate eyeliner styles that are prone to smudging. Instead, use a waterproof eyeliner pencil in a neutral shade, apply a coat or two of waterproof mascara, and keep your brows groomed and defined with a waterproof brow gel.

    5. Opt for Cream-based Products:
    Cream-based makeup products tend to last longer and blend seamlessly in humid conditions. Choose cream blushes, bronzers, and highlighters as they provide a natural-looking flush of color and have better-staying power compared to powder formulas. Apply them with your fingers or a damp sponge for a fresh, dewy look.

    6. Set It Right:
    To ensure your makeup stays put throughout the day, set it with a lightweight, translucent powder. Focus on the T-zone and areas prone to oiliness. However, be cautious not to over-powder, as it can give a heavy and cakey appearance. A light dusting of powder will help control shine and set your makeup without weighing it down.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Foxy (@foxy.edge)

    7. Lip Love:
    Opt for long-lasting, matte lipsticks or lip stains that can withstand the rain and humidity. Matte formulas tend to have better-staying power and are less likely to transfer or smear. Choose shades that complement your skin tone and opt for waterproof lip liners to define your lips and prevent feathering.

    8. Blotting Papers:
    Keep blotting papers handy to combat excess oil and shine during the monsoon season. Blotting papers absorb excess moisture without disturbing your makeup. Gently press them onto your skin, particularly on your T-zone, to freshen up your look without adding more product.

    ALSO READ: Say goodbye to ingrown hair! 6 effective tips for smooth skin

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 3:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    7 best ways to find suitable ideal partner for marriage RBA EAI

    7 best ways to find suitable ideal partner for marriage

    Mangalore buns to Goli Baje: 7 Mangalorean dishes to savour during rains AJR EAI

    Mangalore buns to Goli Baje: 7 Mangalorean dishes to savour during rains

    Say goodbye to ingrown hair Check out 6 effective tips for smooth skin gcw eai

    Say goodbye to ingrown hair! 6 effective tips for smooth skin

    Kovalam to Alleppey: 10 serene beaches of Kerala ATG EAI

    Kovalam to Alleppey: 10 serene beaches of Kerala

    Recalling Swami Vivekananda's 'Arise, Awake and Stop not till the goal is reached' message and 5 other advices for youth anr eai

    Recalling Swami Vivekananda's 'Arise, Awake and Stop not till the goal is reached' message and 5 other advices

    Recent Stories

    7 best ways to find suitable ideal partner for marriage RBA EAI

    7 best ways to find suitable ideal partner for marriage

    Its Albanese vs Sunak over 'Spirit of Cricket': Politics erupts amid Bairstow's Ashes run-out controversy snt

    It's Albanese vs Sunak over 'Spirit of Cricket': Politics erupts amid Bairstow's Ashes run-out controversy

    Why Tamannaah Bhatia calls Vijay Varma an 'equal partner'? Know details about the Lust Stories two couple MSW

    Why Tamannaah Bhatia calls Vijay Varma an 'equal partner'? Know details about the Lust Stories 2 couple

    Rainy delights: 7 must-visit places in Mangalore during monsoons AJR EAI

    Rainy delights: 7 must-visit places in Mangalore during monsoons

    Major BJP reshuffle ahead of 2024 election; Telangana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand get new chiefs

    Major BJP rejig ahead of 2024 election; Telangana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand get new chiefs

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon