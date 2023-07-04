8 essential Monsoon makeup tips: Stay stunning in rainy weather

Discover 8 expert-approved makeup tips for the monsoon season. Learn how to achieve a flawless look even in rainy weather. From lightweight foundations to waterproof products, find the secrets to staying stunning during the rainy season.

Monsoon season brings refreshing rains and a cooler atmosphere, but it can also wreak havoc on your makeup routine. The increased humidity and unpredictable weather conditions can make it challenging to maintain a flawless look. However, with a few adjustments and clever tips, you can still achieve a stunning makeup look even during the rainy season. Remember, skincare is just as crucial as makeup during monsoon. Keep your skin clean, moisturized, and protected with a lightweight, oil-free sunscreen. Also, remember to stay hydrated to maintain healthy, glowing skin.

Here are eight makeup tips for the monsoon:

1. Lighten Up:

During monsoon, opt for a lighter makeup routine. Heavy foundations and powders can feel greasy and cakey in humid weather. Instead, choose a lightweight, oil-free foundation or a tinted moisturizer to even out your skin tone. This will allow your skin to breathe and prevent your makeup from melting off.

2. Primer Power:

Using a primer is essential during monsoon as it helps your makeup stay in place. Look for a mattifying primer that controls shine and minimizes the appearance of pores. Apply it all over your face before foundation to create a smooth canvas for your makeup and extend its longevity.

3. Waterproof Everything:

Invest in waterproof and smudge-proof makeup products to prevent any makeup mishaps during the monsoon. Opt for waterproof mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadows. Waterproof formulas will withstand the humidity and rain, ensuring your makeup stays intact.

4. Go Light on Eye Makeup:

During monsoon, keep your eye makeup minimal and opt for softer, natural looks. Avoid heavy eyeshadow and elaborate eyeliner styles that are prone to smudging. Instead, use a waterproof eyeliner pencil in a neutral shade, apply a coat or two of waterproof mascara, and keep your brows groomed and defined with a waterproof brow gel.

5. Opt for Cream-based Products:

Cream-based makeup products tend to last longer and blend seamlessly in humid conditions. Choose cream blushes, bronzers, and highlighters as they provide a natural-looking flush of color and have better-staying power compared to powder formulas. Apply them with your fingers or a damp sponge for a fresh, dewy look.

6. Set It Right:

To ensure your makeup stays put throughout the day, set it with a lightweight, translucent powder. Focus on the T-zone and areas prone to oiliness. However, be cautious not to over-powder, as it can give a heavy and cakey appearance. A light dusting of powder will help control shine and set your makeup without weighing it down.

7. Lip Love:

Opt for long-lasting, matte lipsticks or lip stains that can withstand the rain and humidity. Matte formulas tend to have better-staying power and are less likely to transfer or smear. Choose shades that complement your skin tone and opt for waterproof lip liners to define your lips and prevent feathering.

8. Blotting Papers:

Keep blotting papers handy to combat excess oil and shine during the monsoon season. Blotting papers absorb excess moisture without disturbing your makeup. Gently press them onto your skin, particularly on your T-zone, to freshen up your look without adding more product.

