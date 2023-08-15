Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 reasons peanut butter can be healthy for weight loss

    Discover the surprising benefits of peanut butter for weight loss. Explore seven reasons why peanut butter may aid in weight loss, such as its nutrient-rich profile, high protein content, and ability to reduce cravings.
     

    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    Peanut butter is a beloved spread that is not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients. While it is often associated with indulgence and weight gain, recent research suggests that peanut butter can actually be a helpful addition to a weight loss journey. 

    1. Nutrient-Rich Profile

    Peanut butter is a powerhouse of nutrients. It contains healthy fats, dietary fiber, protein, and various vitamins and minerals. These nutrients help to keep you satiated for longer periods, preventing overeating and aiding in weight loss.


    2. High in Protein

    Protein is an essential nutrient for weight loss, as it helps to boost metabolism and control appetite. Peanut butter is an excellent source of plant-based protein, making it a suitable option for individuals following a vegetarian or vegan diet.

    3. Sustained Energy

    The healthy fats present in peanut butter provide a slow-burning source of energy that helps to keep you feeling full and satisfied. This can reduce the urge to snack on unhealthy foods throughout the day, promoting weight loss.

    4. Reduced Cravings

    Including peanut butter in your diet can help curb cravings for sugary and high-calorie snacks. Its rich flavor and creamy texture provide a satisfying indulgence without derailing your weight loss efforts.


    5. Nutrient-Dense Calories

    While peanut butter is calorie-dense, it also offers a significant amount of essential nutrients per serving. This means that even a small portion can provide a substantial nutritional boost, helping you meet your daily requirements without excessive caloric intake.

    6. Heart-Healthy Fats

    Contrary to popular belief, the fats found in peanut butter are predominantly heart-healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. These fats have been linked to a lower risk of heart disease and can contribute to overall health and well-being.
     

