Books are wonderful instruments with the ability to uplift, inspire, and cure. Choose one of these wonderful books and let yourself go to the land of optimism and hope. Your bad mood will never remain!

Books in general are the best antidote for a bad mood, and they provide comfort, humor and inspiration. Here are seven such books which will make your day bright and cheerful.

7 Must-Read Feel-Good Books:

1. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

A classic work, The Alchemist is one's journey alongside Santiago, an aspiring young shepherd who sets out to find the purpose of life. This absorbing self-discovery and determination-fueled book is packed full of pearls of wisdom that entice readers into chasing their own dreams in spite of challenges.

2. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

This intense novel follows Eleanor, a strange and socially awkward woman, who comes to love friendship and potential. Poignant and humorous, this novel returns us to humanity and kindness as a healing remedy for the worst wounds.

3. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

If you're in need of a belly laugh, this offbeat science fiction romp will have you grinning on every page. With bizarre space experiences and charming characters, this book will have you laughing and your worries forgotten for a little while.

4. The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

A book for all ages, The Little Prince offers ageless lessons in love, friendship, and the beauty of the simple things. With its lovely drawings and exquisite prose, this book will surely melt your heart and prompt reflection.

5. Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Full of humor, love, and endearing characters, Austen's timeless novel combines wit and warmth seeking love, family, and social cohesion. Charming Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth's love affair is an elevator to mood.

6. Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert

This is a memoir that ignites creativity and courage through Gilbert's commentary on creative and courageous living. It is full of anecdotes and advice, and Big Magic is one that you can return to when you need a reminder of inspiration and hope.

7. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by J.K. Rowling

Enter a world of magic, enchantment, adventure, and friendship between characters in this popular first book of the magical Harry Potter series. You will be transported to a world where all your worries seem to fade away in the face of the power of magic.