7 most 'haunted' places in India which are not for faint-hearted

Unearth the utmost eerie spots in India, from the spooky Bhangarh Fort to the enigmatic Kuldhara village. Investigate tales of restless apparitions at iconic spots like the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and Shaniwarwada fort. Engross yourself in India's ghostly history and paranormal narratives.

India, a country steeped in abundant history and culture, is not only recognized for its lively festivals and breathtaking landscapes but also for its spooky stories of haunted locations that entice the courageous to explore their enigmas. From ancient castles to mansions with lingering spirits, here's a sneak peek into some of India's most eerie destinations that are certain to send chills down your spine.



1. Brij Raj Bhavan Heritage Hotel, Kota: Previously a palace, this heritage hotel in Kota, Rajasthan, is notorious for its resident ghost, Major Burton. Legend has it that the major was killed during the Sepoy Mutiny and his apparition still wanders the premises, making it one of the most renowned haunted hotels in India. Visitors have reported encountering his spectral presence, turning this place into a thrilling yet unsettling experience.

2. Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan: Known as the most haunted spot in India, Bhangarh Fort's ominous reputation precedes it. Situated in Rajasthan, this 17th-century fortress is believed to be cursed, with entry being forbidden after dark. Tales of its eerie occurrences, from peculiar noises to inexplicable happenings, have sparked the interest of ghost hunters and thrill-seekers alike.



3. Jamali Kamali Mosque and Tomb, Delhi: Nestled within the historical Mehrauli Archaeological Park in Delhi, the Jamali Kamali Mosque and Tomb exude a serene yet haunting ambiance. It is believed to be haunted by the spirits of the Sufi saint Jamali and an unidentified individual named Kamali, with visitors reporting an unearthly presence while exploring these ancient structures.

4. Dumas Beach, Gujarat: Renowned for its ebony-colored sand and breathtaking sunsets, Dumas Beach in Gujarat harbors a mysterious secret. Reports have it that the beach was once utilized as a cremation ground, and locals assert to hear murmurs and peculiar sounds during the night. It is a destination that seamlessly blends natural beauty with hair-raising tales.



5. Shaniwarwada, Pune: A historical fortress that witnessed tragedy and betrayal, Shaniwarwada in Pune is rumored to be haunted by young prince. According to the reports, the prince met a gruesome end, and his tormented cries are said to be heard during full moon nights. This haunted fortress offers a bone-chilling passage into India's past.

6. Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Mumbai: Even the famous Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai has its share of spooky tales. Visitors have reported encounters with specters and unusual happenings, particularly in the heritage section. The combination of opulence and folklore makes it a distinct destination for those fascinated by the paranormal stories.



7. Kuldhara, Rajasthan: Deserted in the 19th century, the village of Kuldhara in Rajasthan is wrapped in secrecy. As per local legends, the village was hexed, and its residents vanished overnight. Tourists often feel a haunting silence and a sensation of being observed while exploring the abandoned remains.

For those seeking a fusion of history, enigma, and a hint of the supernatural, India's ghostly locations provide a singular chance to delve into the country's past while relishing the hair-raising thrill of the unknown. From grand hotels to ancient forts, each haunted site comes with its own mysterious tales, making them an enticing choice for the adventurous traveler. Just remember to bring your bravery and an adventurous spirit as you embark on a journey into India's ghostly legends.

