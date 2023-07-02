Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 Delicious Ways to Eat Jackfruit: From Tacos to Ice Cream, Discover the Versatility of This Tropical Fruit

    Explore seven tasty ways to enjoy jackfruit, a versatile tropical fruit. From savory pulled jackfruit sandwiches to sweet jackfruit ice cream, discover creative recipes to incorporate this nutritious and plant-based ingredient into your meals.

    7 Delicious Ways to Eat Jackfruit: From Tacos to Ice Cream, Discover the Versatility of This Tropical Fruit
    Jackfruit, known as "vegetarian meat," is a tropical fruit with a unique texture and versatile flavor. It can be enjoyed ripe or unripe, offering a range of culinary possibilities. However, when working with jackfruit, it is important to remember that the unripe fruit is suitable for savory dishes, while the ripe fruit is best for sweet preparations. If you're into exploring jackfruit as a meat alternative or incorporating its unique flavor into desserts, let us help you out with these seven dishes and provide you a starting point for enjoying this versatile tropical fruit. So get creative in the kitchen and discover the culinary wonders of jackfruit.

    Here are seven delicious ways to eat this tropical fruit:

    1. Pulled Jackfruit Sandwiches

    Unripe jackfruit is an excellent substitute for pulled pork or chicken. Cooked and shredded, it mimics the texture and appearance of meat. Sauté the jackfruit with your favorite barbecue sauce and spices, then pile it onto a bun with coleslaw for a tasty vegetarian or vegan sandwich.

    2. Jackfruit Curry

    In Asian cuisine, jackfruit is commonly used in curries. Simmer the ripe or unripe jackfruit pieces in a flavorful coconut milk-based curry sauce with aromatic spices such as turmeric, cumin, and coriander. Serve the curry with rice or flatbread for a satisfying meal.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by shashi patel (@foodie_vlg)

    3. Jackfruit Tacos

    Seasoned and sautéed jackfruit makes a delectable filling for tacos. Sauté the unripe jackfruit with onions, garlic, and your preferred taco seasoning. Stuff the mixture into tortillas and top with salsa, avocado, and fresh cilantro for a delightful plant-based taco experience.

    4. Jackfruit Stir-Fry

    Create a colorful and nutritious stir-fry by combining unripe jackfruit with an array of vegetables such as bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, and snap peas. Sauté them in a wok or skillet with a savory sauce of your choice. Serve the stir-fry over rice or noodles for a satisfying meal.

    5. Jackfruit Smoothies

    Ripe jackfruit adds tropical sweetness to smoothies. Blend the ripe fruit with your favorite fruits like bananas, mangoes, or pineapples, along with a liquid base like coconut milk or almond milk. Add a handful of spinach or kale for an extra nutritional boost.

    6. Jackfruit Ice Cream

    Pureed ripe jackfruit can be incorporated into homemade ice cream for a luscious treat. Combine the puree with a creamy base made from coconut milk or cashews, along with your desired sweetener. Freeze the mixture in an ice cream maker and enjoy a refreshing jackfruit-flavored dessert.

    7. Jackfruit Desserts

    Ripe jackfruit can be used in various sweet desserts. Add chunks of ripe jackfruit to fruit salads, mix it into pancakes or waffles, or use it as a topping for yogurt or oatmeal. You can even experiment with incorporating jackfruit into pies, tarts, or cakes for a unique twist.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 1:53 PM IST
