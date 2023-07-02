Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Discover the Health Benefits of Chikrata: A Natural Remedy for Digestion, Liver Support, and Immunity

    Explore the incredible health benefits of Chikrata (Chirayata) herb, including improved digestion, liver support, enhanced immune system, and more. Learn how to consume Chikrata for maximum effectiveness.

    Discover the Health Benefits of Chikrata: A Natural Remedy for Digestion, Liver Support, and Immunity EAI MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

    Chikrata, also known as Chirayata or Swertia chirata, is a medicinal herb highly regarded in traditional Ayurvedic medicine. With its long history of use, Chikrata offers a range of health benefits and is commonly consumed in various forms. From supporting digestion and liver function to boosting the immune system and aiding in blood purification, Chikrata offers a range of advantages. Incorporating Chikrata into your daily routine through herbal teas, capsules, decoctions, or tinctures can help harness its potential benefits. However, it is essential to consult with an Ayurvedic practitioner or healthcare professional for personalized guidance on dosage and consumption methods.

    Here are some of the health benefits of Chikrata:

    ALSO READ: Know these 7 super benefits of kiwis and include them in your diet everyday

    1. Digestive Health

    Chikrata aids in digestion, stimulates appetite, and helps alleviate digestive disorders such as indigestion, bloating, and constipation. It can be consumed as a herbal tea, capsules, or tinctures.

    2. Liver Support

    Known for its hepatoprotective properties, Chikrata supports liver health and function. It can be beneficial for individuals with conditions like jaundice and hepatitis. Consuming Chikrata as a decoction or as directed by an Ayurvedic practitioner is recommended.

    3. Immune System Boost

    Chikrata acts as an immunomodulatory herb, regulating and strengthening the immune system. It aids in fighting infections and diseases. Chikrata powder mixed with honey or consumed as a decoction is commonly recommended.

    4. Blood Purification

    Chikrata possesses blood-purifying properties, making it useful for managing acne, eczema, and other skin disorders. It helps eliminate toxins from the blood and promotes a clearer complexion. Chikrata can be consumed as a tea, capsules, or tablets.

    5. Anti-inflammatory Effects

    Chikrata exhibits anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation in the body. It is beneficial for conditions such as arthritis and gout. Chikrata powder mixed with warm water or as directed by an Ayurvedic practitioner is recommended.

    6. Fever Reduction

    Chikrata has antipyretic properties, aiding in fever reduction. It can be used to manage fever associated with various infections. Consuming Chikrata as a decoction or in tablet/capsule form is advised.

    How to Consume Chikrata:

    1. Herbal Tea: Prepare herbal tea by boiling Chikrata leaves or powder in water. Strain and consume it warm.

    2. Capsules or Tablets: Chikrata is available in capsule or tablet form, making it convenient to incorporate into your daily routine. Follow the recommended dosage as per the product instructions or as advised by an Ayurvedic practitioner.

    3. Decoction: Boil Chikrata in water until the water reduces to about one-third of its original volume. Strain and consume the decoction in small doses throughout the day.

    4. Tinctures: Chikrata tinctures are concentrated extracts. Follow the instructions on the product label or consult an Ayurvedic practitioner for the appropriate dosage.

    ALSO READ: Deep Breathing to Support: 5 key tips to aid you in panic attack

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Know these 7 super benefits of kiwis and include them in your diet everyday ADC

    Know these 7 super benefits of kiwis and include them in your diet everyday

    Numerology Prediction for July 2 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for July 2, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here are 9 ways to quit smoking gradually, try them out ADC EIA

    Here are 9 ways to quit smoking gradually, try them out

    Planning a weekend tour? Check out these 7 best destinations in West Bengal for a perfect gateway AFC EIA

    Planning a weekend tour? Check out these 7 best destinations in West Bengal for a perfect gateway

    Want to take out a boy on a date? Follow these 10 easy steps! ADC EIA

    Want to take out a boy on a date? Follow these 7 easy steps!

    Recent Stories

    Uttarakhand Landslide blocks Badrinath National Highway again; commuters stuck AJR

    Uttarakhand: Landslide blocks Badrinath National Highway again; commuters stuck

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 intense fight: Jad flashes b*** to Bebika; host Salman Khan schools former on behaviour ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 intense fight: Jad flashes b*** to Bebika; host Salman Khan schools former on behaviour

    NIA filed chargesheet against the terrorists, who planned to blast Robot bombs in the country vkp

    NIA filed chargesheet against the terrorists, who planned to blast Robot bombs in the country

    Tandoori Chicken to Paneer Tikka-7 Indian snacks to enjoy with beer RBA

    Tandoori Chicken to Paneer Tikka-7 Indian snacks to enjoy with beer

    Opposition Leader V D Satheesan urges Hibi Eden to withdraw Private Bill on capital relocation in Kerala anr

    Opposition Leader V D Satheesan urges Hibi Eden to withdraw Private Bill on capital relocation in Kerala

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon