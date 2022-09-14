6 dealbreakers that you shouldn’t avoid in a relationship

Love can be a beautiful feeling until you find these dealbreakers in your relationship. Read this out NOW

There is a saying that goes, “Everything is fair in love and war” there is a reason it is just a saying because it cannot be followed in reality. Falling in love can be a beautiful feeling, but we should also not ignore the deal breaker.



Many factors can be a dealbreaker for each individual. Subconsciously we all would have made a list we want or don’t want from a relationship and the personality traits that should be there in our partner. But sometimes, when we are in love, we tend to ignore the toxic characteristics of our partner; here is a list of some traits that can be toxic in a relationship.

Abuse - being in a healthy relationship means loving and respecting each other; if your partner is instead harming you physically or is abusing you emotionally, it can be a major dealbreaker. This can also be a criminal offence and can be handled legally.

When your relationship is a secret - there can be many reasons your partner wants your relationship to be a secret, some of the reasons can be he/she is finding a way to cheat on you with someone else, or he/she is afraid of giving you a commitment.

Cheating - cheating can be a major dealbreaker in a relationship. A relationship is built on loyalty and trust, but there is no going back when it is broken. Cheating can also be disrespectful.

Gaslighting or making you feel guilty - when there is a disagreement in a relationship, it is best to sit calmly and come up with a solution for the conflict. Instead, if your partner raises his voice and uses abusive words, it can be a major dealbreaker.

Controlling behaviour - when your partner tries to control every aspect of your life, from the dress you wear to the kind of friend you can make or meet, this can be a dealbreaker. In a healthy relationship, personal space should be given, and the partners should support each other.

Unhygienic - being unhygienic can be a major turn-off and a dealbreaker. Body odour, then the nails are not hygienic or a foul smell from his/her breath.