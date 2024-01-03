2024 long holidays list? Planning a trip? Check out benefits of it making it prior

Recognising the difficulties of finding time for breaks in today's hectic lifestyle, we inspire you to imagine, plan, and make the most of the precious moments that come your way.

As we approach 2024, the calendar surprises those in the tough field: multiple long weekends that offer the ideal chance for brief getaways. Recognising the difficulties of finding time for breaks in today's hectic world, we inspire you to imagine, plan, and make the most of the precious moments that come your way. Digital Creators Revathi & Vinit have graciously shared a well-chosen list of vacations to aid in capitalising on these chances.

Before digging into the tempting array of vacation options, remember that early preparation is essential for getting the best airfare and hotel costs. Given the growing popularity of travel, making your reservations ahead of time assures a stress-free and delightful holiday. Let's look at the long weekends that await you in 2024.

January 15 – Makara Sankranti (Monday): Kickstart the year with a long weekend by planning your break on January 13, 14 and 15.

January 26 – Republic Day (Friday): Enjoy an extended weekend from January 26 to 28.

March 8 – Maha Shivaratri (Friday): Take a three-day break till March 10 (Sunday).

March 29 – Good Friday (Friday): A three-day weekend from March 29 to March 31.

April 9 – Ugadi (Tuesday): Plan and take a break from April 6 to 9.

April 11 – Ramzaan (Thursday): Make it a long weekend by taking a day off from April 12 (Friday). Then you have four days.

May 1 – Labor Day (Wednesday)

May 10 – Basava Jayanti (Friday): Enjoy a break till May 12.

June 17 – Bakrid (Monday): You have June 15 (Saturday) & June 16 (Sunday).

July 17 – Moharam (Wednesday)

August 15 – Independence Day (Thursday): Take a day off on August 16 (Friday) for a fantastic long weekend till August 18 (Sunday).

September 7 – Ganesh Chaturthi (Saturday): Take a break on September 6th (Friday) for an extended weekend.

September 16 – Id-Milad (Monday): Extend your break from September 14 to 16.

October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti (Wednesday)

October 11 – Ayudha Pooja (Friday): Enjoy an extended break till October 13.

October 17 – Valmiki Jayanti (Thursday): Take a day off on October 18 for a long weekend.

October 31 – Naraka Chaturdashi (Thursday): Again, you can take a day off on November 1 for a long weekend till November 3 (Sunday).

November 2 – Deepavali (Saturday)

November 18 – Kanakadasa Jayanti (Monday): Take a break on Friday (November 15), and you have four days to relax.

December 25 – Christmas (Wednesday)

The benefits of booking a vacation in advance

Discounts

Booking early for your trip, regardless of where you're going, typically results in discounts. While the discounts may appear minor at first, they may quickly build up and save you a significant lot on aeroplane tickets, local transportation, lodging, and activities.

Cheaper plane tickets

Flying is undoubtedly the most convenient way to get to your destination. The only issue is that it may be pricey. Booking your tickets in advance is the greatest way to avoid excessive prices. Popular places tend to have higher pricing if you book closer to your vacation date. Book ahead of time, start looking for specials and compare all the offers and pricing. This will help you get a decent deal.

Flexibility

Booking your holiday in advance gives you and your family plenty of time and freedom to select the ideal retreat.

Relaxation

Booking ahead of time allows for a more relaxing experience, relieving you of the strain of a ticking clock and allowing for serious contemplation for a truly' wow trip.' Anticipating and planning your trip in the months leading up to it may boost your happiness levels dramatically, resulting in a more meaningful and joyful travel experience.

Note: Make the most of a Saturday holiday by turning it into a long weekend. Similarly, because many holidays happen on Fridays, consider taking the day off to turn them into pleasurable long weekends.