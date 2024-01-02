Japan to Norway: 6 snow places to visit in January

Lifestyle
A renowned winter destination, Whistler offers excellent skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing opportunities. The Whistler Blackcomb ski resort provides breathtaking vistas and a range of winter sports.
Home to the iconic Matterhorn, Zermatt is a picturesque Alpine village that offers excellent skiing, snowboarding, and stunning views of the snow-capped peaks.
Located in the Arctic Circle, Tromsø is a fantastic place to witness the Northern Lights in January. Enjoy activities like dog sledding, snowmobiling, and exploring the stunning Norwegian landscapes.
Famous for its Sapporo Snow Festival, held annually in February, this city offers beautiful snowy landscapes and ice sculptures, making it a perfect winter destination.
Known for its ski resorts, Park City offers excellent skiing and snowboarding opportunities. It's also home to the Sundance Film Festival, held in January.
Nestled in the French Alps, Chamonix is a paradise for winter sports enthusiasts. It offers exceptional skiing, mountaineering, and breathtaking views of Mont Blanc.