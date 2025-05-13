From roadside stalls to grand restaurants, paratha holds a special place in Indian cuisine, second only to biryani. Beyond its non-vegetarian pairings, paratha is a beloved dish for vegetarians as well.

Paratha offers a unique taste experience for Indian food lovers. It's not just for non-vegetarian dishes; soft and flavorful parathas are a favorite among vegetarians too. Here are 10 delicious paratha recipes for paratha enthusiasts.

10 Types of Parathas:

1. Aloo Paratha:

A timeless classic. This widely popular paratha is made with a potato filling spiced with fenugreek. With the potato masala nestled within the layered dough, it's a complete meal in itself. A side of yogurt and some onions elevates the taste to another level.

2. Paneer Paratha:

A protein-rich and flavorful paratha. Made with paneer, pepper powder, coriander, and tomatoes, this paratha is a hit in North Indian restaurants. It offers a unique and satisfying taste.

3. Methi Paratha:

For those who want to incorporate the goodness of greens into their diet, methi paratha is an excellent choice. Made with fenugreek leaves, turmeric powder, cumin powder, and sesame seeds kneaded into the dough, it offers a refined taste. It's a favorite among both children and adults.

4. Egg Paratha:

Perfect for breakfast or a late-night snack. The cooked egg can be scrambled or added with curry leaves. It's a complete meal. This paratha, made with egg, onion, and tomato, is a favorite for many.

5. Capsicum Paratha:

Aromatic and super crispy, this paratha is unique and fulfilling. Made with green, yellow, and red bell peppers, it's rich in calcium and vitamin C.

6. Cutlet Paratha:

A delicious paratha made with steamed vegetables and spice powders. Light like a dosa, it can even be paired with biryani.

7. Cheese Paratha:

A global trend. With mozzarella or cheddar cheese and a touch of pepper powder, you won't forget that dreamy, cheesy pull.

8. Wheat Paratha:

If health is a priority, wheat paratha is a great choice. Enjoy it with pulao or green coriander chutney for a unique experience.

9. Beetroot Paratha:

Visually appealing and kid-friendly. Made with beetroot puree, coriander, and cumin powder. It's a super healthy paratha packed with iron.

10. Moong Dal Paratha:

A super nutritious paratha with the goodness of split green gram (moong dal). High in protein and helps reduce body heat. Try it!