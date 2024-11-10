Weather: IMD issues five-day thunderstorm and rain alert for Kerala, yellow alert in multiple districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm and rain alert for Kerala for five days, starting November 10th. A yellow alert has been issued for several districts for two days.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a five-day thunderstorm and rain alert for Kerala, from November 10th to 14th. Isolated areas are expected to experience thunderstorms and rain. A yellow alert has also been issued for two days- Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts on the 13th, and for Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts on the 14th.

Also Read: Kerala: Former Kozhikode collector N Prasanth faces fresh allegations of misappropriating funds to buy car

The IMD has announced the possibility of thunderstorms and rain in isolated areas of Kerala from November 10th to 14th.

Yellow alert

13/11/2024 : Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad

14/11/2024 : Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad districts are under yellow alert. Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted. Heavy rainfall is defined as rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Fishermen alert

The IMD has announced that fishing is permitted off the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep today (10/11/2024).

Special alert

10/11/2024: South Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, adjoining Kanyakumari area, parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, and areas adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal are likely to experience strong winds with speeds of 35 to 45 km/hr, gusting to 55 km/hr in some instances, and rough sea conditions.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-676 November 10 2024 DECLARED: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Latest Videos