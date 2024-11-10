Kerala: Former Kozhikode collector N Prasanth faces fresh allegations of misappropriating funds to buy car

IAS officer N Prasanth faces fresh allegations of misappropriating funds for personal use while serving as Kozhikode Collector. Accuser M. Gopakumar claims Prasanth diverted river conservation funds to buy a car and threatened an Additional Secretary who reported the misconduct.

Kerala: Former Kozhikode collector N Prasanth faces fresh allegations of misappropriating funds to buy car dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 4:39 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Fresh allegations have emerged against IAS officer N Prasanth, accusing him of misappropriating funds for personal use while serving as the Kozhikode Collector. The allegations, made by M. Gopakumar, former Additional Private Secretary to ex-Finance Minister Dr. T.M. Thomas Isaac, suggest that Prasanth diverted funds meant for river conservation or a similar project to purchase a car. 

Also Read: Kerala: ADM Naveen Babu death probe nears end, Prashanth given clean chit

In a Facebook post, Gopakumar accused Prasanth of using public funds for personal gain, a discovery reportedly made by the Finance Department's Non-Technical Inspection Wing. The department conducted an investigation and filed a report on the matter, which was prepared under the leadership of an Additional Secretary.

Gopakumar further claimed that Prasanth threatened the Additional Secretary who authored the report, with the post referring to Prasanth as 'collector bro'. He alleged that the IAS officer pressured the official to suppress the findings related to the misappropriation of funds during his tenure in Kozhikode.

Kerala: Former Kozhikode collector N Prasanth faces fresh allegations of misappropriating funds to buy car dmn

Translated text of his Facebook post:

The IAS 'good samaritan' character, Prasanth 'bro', signed a memorandum of understanding worth Rs 5000 crore rupees for the construction of deep-sea fishing vessels without consulting the government, just a day or so before the election. Not stopping there, he leaked this memorandum to his former boss, Chennithala. The drama unfolded scene by scene. Among the boldest ministers in the first Pinarayi government is Smt. J. Mercykutty Amma. The BJP's 15% vote share dropped to 3%. Thus, under Prasanth's orchestration, the Congress-BJP joint candidate, Vishnunath, won. However, this tactic generally didn't work in coastal constituencies.

When this 'good samaritan' was the 'collector bro' in Kozhikode, he bought a car using funds meant for river conservation or something similar. The Finance Department's Non-Technical Inspection Wing discovered this and wrote a report. The report was prepared under the leadership of an Additional Secretary. This 'good samaritan' threatened that officer, which I know firsthand. He called me several times, threatening him. I questioned him quite sternly, asking if the Additional Secretary wasn't just doing his job. The threat was that he would deal with the Additional Secretary.

I laughed and said that he wouldn't do anything while we were around, due to the work we did with good faith. I remember the Finance Secretary, a senior IAS officer, speaking to me later. He told me to ignore the 'bro's' threats. This civil servant, Prasanth, is a textbook example for those people who worship bureaucratic figures.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-676 November 10 2024 DECLARED: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-676 November 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-676 November 10 2024 DECLARED: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala: ADM Naveen Babu death probe nears end, Prashanth given clean chit dmn

Kerala: ADM Naveen Babu death probe nears end, Prashanth given clean chit

Kerala Weather Update: Daytime heat soars as northeast monsoon showers remain limited to evenings and nights anr

Kerala Weather Update: Daytime heat soars as northeast monsoon showers remain limited to evenings and nights

Madrasa teacher arrested for brutally beating and inflicting burn injuries on student in kerala Kannur anr

Madrasa teacher held in Kerala's Kannur for burning student, applying chilli powder on private parts

Wayanad Rehabilitation: Estate owners objections stall land acquisition for model township anr

Wayanad Rehabilitation: Estate owners' objections stall land acquisition for model township

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss 18: Will 'Time God' Vivian Dsena be able to get coffee by defying the housemates? WATCH RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Will 'Time God' Vivian Dsena be able to get coffee by defying the housemates? WATCH

Tata Nexon to Tata Harrier Check out India top 5 safest cars of 2024 gcw

Tata Nexon to Tata Harrier: Check out India’s top 5 safest cars of 2024

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to Prabhas' Salaar 2- 6 highly anticipated pan-India sequels and prequels RBA

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to Prabhas' Salaar 2- 6 highly anticipated pan-India sequels and prequels

When Jayalalitha mother Sandhya insulted Sobhan Babu; here's what happened NEXT RBA

When Jayalalitha mother Sandhya insulted Sobhan Babu; here's what happened NEXT

Russian media airs nude photos of Melania Trump following Donald Trump's US election win dmn

Russian media airs nude photos of Melania Trump following Donald Trump’s US election win

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon