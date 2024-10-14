Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Family of four including 2 children found dead in Chottanikkara

    In a tragic incident, four members of a family, including a schoolteacher couple and their two young children, were found dead in their home in Chottanikkara, Ernakulam on Monday (Oct 14).

    Kerala: Family of four including 2 children found dead in Chottanikkara anr
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 1:23 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

    Ernakulam: A family of four was discovered dead in their home in Chottanikkara, Ernakulam, on Monday, in what is suspected to be a suicide due to financial difficulties. The deceased were identified as Ranjith, a school teacher, his wife Rashmi, and their two children, Adhi (9) and Adhya (7). Police found a note expressing their wish to donate their bodies for medical research.

    The deceased couple, Renjith and Reshmi, were teachers at schools at Kandanadu and Udayamperur, respectively. 

    A note was found near the bodies stating that they wanted to donate their remains to the medical college for research. Preliminary reports suggest financial difficulties may have led to the deaths. 

    Neighbours alerted authorities after hearing no sounds from the house in the morning, and the police have initiated an inquest.

    According to the police, the couple was discovered hanging in the living room, having used a bedsheet to take their own lives. The children were found lifeless on a bed in another room, with no visible injuries on their bodies, as confirmed by the police.

    Further details are awaited.

