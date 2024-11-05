"Religious events only": Amicus curiae report suggests stricter regulations on elephant processions in Kerala

An amicus curiae report recommends stricter regulations for using elephants in processions, including mandatory rest periods, limited transportation, and safety measures to ensure animal welfare, banning use in private events and head-raising competitions.

Kochi: An amicus curiae report has recommended a set of stringent regulations governing the use of elephants in processions, emphasizing the need for better treatment of the animals and stricter controls on their participation in religious events. The report suggests that elephants should only be used for religious ceremonies and prohibited from being employed in private functions or inaugurations.

Key recommendations include mandatory rest periods of at least 24 hours between two processions for elephants, as well as restrictions on their transportation. Elephants should not be transported by vehicle for distances exceeding 100 kilometers per day.

The report also outlines guidelines for elephant safety during processions, advising that elephants should maintain a minimum distance of three meters from one another when the procession halts. Activities such as head-raising competitions, bowing, and showering flowers are also deemed unacceptable.

Additionally, the report calls for increased safety measures, suggesting that people should be kept at least 10 meters away from the elephants during processions. Furthermore, elephants over the age of 65 should be excluded from participating in these events.

Elephants are an integral part of religious and cultural celebrations in Kerala and animal welfare organizations have long called for their better treatment.

