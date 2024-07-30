Wayanad landslide: Navy also to join rescue operations as death toll reaches 51

A Navy team from the Ezhimala Naval Academy will soon arrive in Wayanad to assist with rescue operations following landslides in the area. The team's expertise in river crossing will be utilised to support the efforts, as requested by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Wayanad: A Navy team will arrive for rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad soon. In response to the Chief Minister's directive, the Navy's River Crossing Team has been called to assist. A team from the Ezhimala Naval Academy will shortly depart for Wayanad to provide critical support where at least 51 deaths have been confirmed so far. The casualties are likely to increase in the coming hours.

A devastating landslide hit Meppadi, Mundakkai Town, and Chooralmala early Tuesday (July 30) morning. The initial landslide occurred in Mundakkai Town around 1 am amid heavy rain. During the ongoing rescue efforts, a second landslide struck near Chooral Mala School at approximately 4 am. The school, which was serving as a camp, along with nearby houses and shops, was inundated with water and mud. At least five people were reportedly killed in the landslides.

The Air Force has launched ALH and MI17 helicopters, with two Sarang helicopters spearheading the initial response. The rescue team, including seasoned Group Captain Prashant, who previously led flood relief operations, will establish a base at the SKMJ School ground in Kalpetta. The Army's primary focus will be on providing aid, including airlifts, to the severely affected areas of Mundakkai and Chooral Mala in Wayanad.

The Defence Ministry earlier issued a statement on the ongoing rescue operations in Wayanad.

"Based on a requisition received from Kerala Government this morning for rescue of approximately 250 persons likely to be stranded in a major land slide in Meppadi Panchayath, Vyithiri Taluk, Wayanad, District in Kerala, two rescue columns of Indian Army with a strength of approximately 200 soldiers from Defence Security Corps (DSC) Centre, Kannur along with medical team from Military Hospital Kannur and troops from Territorial Army from Kozhikode has been deployed," the statement read.

"Early this morning, massive landslide struck hilly areas near Meppadi in Wayanad district resulting in hundreds of people suspected to be strapped. Assistance was sought from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. Two Relief columns from Defence Security Corps Centre, Kannur along with rescue equipment and other detachments have been deployed for rescue and relief operations. Two helicopters from Air Force Station Sulur have been despatched for rescue operations. Weather over the affected area is adverse. However they will be taking off again towards disaster relief operations." it read.

