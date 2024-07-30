Kerala: Massive landslide hits Wayanad amid heavy rainfall; Several feared trapped; 5 bodies recovered

Major landslides occurred in Wayanad's Meppadi, Mundakkai Town, and Chooral Mala on Tuesday morning and several are feared to be trapped.

Wayanad: Major landslides hit Meppadi, Mundakkai Town, and Chooral Mala early Tuesday (July 30) morning. The initial landslide occurred in Mundakkai Town around 1 am amid heavy rain. During the ongoing rescue efforts, a second landslide struck near Chooral Mala School at approximately 4 am. The school, which was serving as a camp, along with nearby houses and shops, was inundated with water and mud. At least five people were reportedly killed in the landslides.

A devastating bridge collapse in Chooral Mala Town has left approximately 400 families stranded, with the sole access point to Attamala in Mundakkai now impassable. The disaster has significantly impeded rescue efforts, resulting in multiple injuries and vehicles being swept away.

Kerala has requested helicopter assistance for rescue efforts in the Mepadi-Mundakai landslide area, with a chopper set to arrive from Sulur. Due to the river overflowing, aerial support is necessary to access the severely affected region. Following the Chief Minister's directives, military aid has been sought to facilitate the rescue operation.

Two helicopters will reach Wayanad soon. The possibility of landing helicopters at SKMJ School in Wayanad is being explored. The helicopters are expected to arrive at half past seven. Even if there are people trapped, rescue operations will be carried out through air lifting. Two companies will arrive along with the NDRF team for rescue operations.

