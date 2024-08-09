Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Wayanad landslides: Four bodies recovered from Soochippara-Kanthanpara area, search ops continue

    11 days after the devastating landslides, four bodies have been recovered from the affected area in Wayanad. Police dogs have been deployed to sniff out potential victims, and efforts are underway to bring in heavy machinery to aid the search.

    Wayanad: Four bodies recovered from Soochippara-Kanthanpara area, search ops continue dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 12:22 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    In a fresh development, four bodies have been recovered from the Soochippara-Kanthanpara area in Wayanad, 11 days after the landslide disaster. The bodies, identified as three full corpses and a body part, were extricated by a team of volunteers and rescue personnel who have been combing the terrain since the disaster struck. The remains will be airlifted to Sulthan Bathery for further identification and autopsy.

    Also Read: AMMA joins hands with Producers' Association for stage show to raise funds for victims of Wayanad landslides

    Meanwhile, a search operation is being conducted at two locations near Mundakkai Angadi after reports of a foul smell. Police dogs have been deployed to sniff out potential victims, and efforts are underway to bring in heavy machinery to aid the search. The search operation is challenging due to the mud and debris in the area. 

    Today's mass search operation involves residents, volunteers, and rescue teams scouring the affected areas, including relief camps and private homes. Although search operations have been conducted in all major areas, officials are hopeful that that the search operation based on information from relatives will yield results. 

    The landslide-affected area has been divided into six zones for the search operation.

    In the meantime, NDRF Commander Piyush Anand IPS stated that the NDRF search operation will continue in Wayanad and that the duration of the operation will be decided by the government. He also stated that if the government requests, the NDRF will continue the rescue operation with the help of local residents.

    Also Read: 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Mysterious tremors strike Wayanad's Nenmeni Village anr

    Kerala: Mysterious tremors strike Wayanad's Nenmeni village

    Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper 2024 BR-99 results to be announced on October 9; 1st prize is Rs 25 crore! Check anr

    Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper 2024 BR-99 results to be announced on October 9; 1st prize is Rs 25 crore! Check

    AMMA joins hands with Producers' Association for stage show to raise funds for victims of Wayanad landslides dmn

    AMMA joins hands with Producers' Association for stage show to raise funds for victims of Wayanad landslides

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-392 Aug 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-392 Aug 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: YouTuber 'Chekuthan' arrested for defamatory remarks against Mohanlal dmn

    Kerala: YouTuber 'Chekuthan' arrested for defamatory remarks against Mohanlal

    Recent Stories

    Houthis issues CHILLING warning to Israel, say Iran-led multi-front attack 'inevitable' (WATCH) snt

    Houthis issues CHILLING warning to Israel, say Iran-led multi-front attack 'inevitable' (WATCH)

    Excise policy case: 7 things Supreme Court said in Manish Sisodia's bail order AJR

    Excise policy case: 7 things Supreme Court said in Manish Sisodia's bail order

    Kerala: Mysterious tremors strike Wayanad's Nenmeni Village anr

    Kerala: Mysterious tremors strike Wayanad's Nenmeni village

    Iran to Egypt: 8 countries; minimum legal marriage age in Middle-East ATG

    Iran to Egypt: 8 countries; minimum legal marriage age in Middle-East

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar questions governor silence on illegal mining prove involving HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    Karnataka: DyCM DK Shivakumar questions governor’s silence on illegal mining probe involving HD Kumaraswamy

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon