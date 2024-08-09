AMMA joins hands with Producers' Association for stage show to raise funds for victims of Wayanad landslides

AMMA General Secretary Siddique stated that a portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the landslide victims in Wayanad. The event, organized in association with the Producers' Association, will take place on August 20th in Angamaly.

Kochi: The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has announced a stage show to raise funds for the landslide-affected people in Wayanad. The event, organized in association with the Producers' Association, will take place on August 20th in Angamaly.

At a press conference held in Kochi, AMMA General Secretary Siddique stated that a portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the landslide victims in Wayanad. He also praised actor Mohanlal's recent visit to the flood-affected area, calling it a "noble act" and not done for personal gain.

Siddique also addressed the recent arrest of YouTuber Aju Alex for criticizing Mohanlal's visit, saying that it was not right to criticize anyone as they wish.

Additionally, Siddique clarified that AMMA has no connection with the Hema Committee report and will not be investigating the matter. He also stated that AMMA has no opinion on whether the report should be released or not, leaving it to the authorities to decide.

The stage show is expected to feature prominent artists from the Malayalam film industry, with details to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Aju Alex, the owner of the YouTube channel 'Chekuthan', was taken into police custody for defaming actor Mohanlal. The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by Siddique, General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

According to the police, Aju Alex had made derogatory remarks against Mohanlal, who holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, for visiting the flood-affected area in Wayanad in army uniform. The remarks were made in a manner that could cause anger among Mohanlal's fans.

The case was registered under sections 192, 296 (b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 120 (b) of the KP Act 2011. Aju Alex had gone into hiding after the case was filed.

