    Kerala: Tamil Nadu man abducted, beaten to death in Thrissur allegedly over financial dispute

    A four-member gang allegedly abducted Arun, a 40-year-old man from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and brutally killed him in Kaippamangalam. The murder stemmed from a financial dispute involving a Rs 10 lakh investment Arun had persuaded Sadiq, an ice factory owner.

    Kerala: Tamil Nadu man abducted, beaten to death in Thrissur allegedly over financial dispute anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 11:19 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

    Thrissur: A man from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu was abducted by a four-member gang and beaten to death in Kaipamangalam on Monday (Sep 23). The victim, identified as Arun (40) from Coimbatore, was subsequently abandoned in an ambulance by the assailants after the murder. Arun's friend, Shasankan, was also attacked during the incident.

    Kerala: High Court denies anticipatory bail to actor Siddique, arrest looms in sexual assault case

    According to police, the murder is linked to Sadiq, an ice factory owner in Kannur, and his associates. It is believed that a financial dispute involving Rs 10 lakh between Sadiq and Arun was the motive behind the crime. Arun had convinced Sadiq to invest Rs 10 lakh in a fraudulent Rice Puller Nidhi scheme. After Sadiq lost the money, he arranged to meet Arun at a location near the Paliyekkara toll plaza in Thrissur. 

    When Arun and Sasankan arrived, Sadiq and his gang abducted them and took them to an estate in Vattanathra, near Kaippamangalam, where they brutally killed Arun and then called an ambulance to dispose of his body.

    The ambulance driver informed the police that the four-member gang claimed Arun had been injured in a road accident and instructed him to take the man to a nearby hospital. They assured the driver that they would follow the ambulance in their car. However, after dumping Arun's body inside the ambulance, the assailants fled the scene. Doctors at the hospital confirmed Arun's death, noting that he had sustained severe injuries.

    Kerala to issue revised Mpox guidelines following first confirmed case of new strain

