    Onam Bumper 2024 lottery: 37 lakh tickets sold; Palakkad leads sales

    The Kerala State Lottery Department announced that nearly 37 lakh tickets of the Thiruvonam Bumper have been sold, with Palakkad district topping the sales at 6,59,240 tickets. Out of the 40 lakh printed, 36,41,328 tickets have been sold so far.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 9:49 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The sale of Thiruvonam Bumper tickets has reached nearly 37 lakh, according to the Kerala State Lotteries Directorate on Thursday. Out of the 40 lakh tickets printed, 36,41,328 have been sold so far, with each ticket priced at Rs 500. The draw will take place October 9 at  2 pm. Palakkad district leads in sales, having sold 6,59,240 tickets, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 4,69,470 tickets and Thrissur with 4,37,450 tickets.

    Kerala Lottery Onam Bumper 2024 BR-99 results to be announced on October 9; 1st prize is Rs 25 crore! Check

    To raise awareness, the Kerala State Lottery Department has ramped up its campaign, stressing that official state lottery tickets are sold only within Kerala and are available solely as physical, paper tickets. The campaign also underscores the department's continued efforts to combat the sale of counterfeit tickets.

    On the very first day of sales (as of 4 PM on August 1), 6,01,660 tickets of the Onam Bumper were sold. Out of the 10 lakh tickets initially printed, over 6 lakh were sold on the first day itself, prompting the Kerala State Lottery Department to take steps to release more tickets into the market. The department is now working to distribute up to 90 lakh tickets, the maximum that can be printed. Last year, 75,76,096 tickets were sold for the Onam Bumper.

    This year also, the first prize for the Onam Bumper BR 99 lottery is Rs 25 crore. The price of one ticket is Rs 500. The second prize is Rs 1 crore (for 20 people), and the third prize is Rs 50 lakh (for 20 people, with two winners from each series). The fourth and fifth prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, with 10 winners from each series. Additionally, a consolation prize of Rs 5 lakh each will be awarded to 9 people.
     

