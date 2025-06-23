Swaraj said the outcome was a general setback in the constituency, and a detailed evaluation would be conducted in the coming days to understand the reasons behind the loss.

Malappuram: LDF candidate M Swaraj has responded to his defeat in the Nilambur by-election, stating that the result should not be interpreted as a reflection of anti-incumbency sentiment. Speaking after the declaration of results, Swaraj said the outcome was a general setback in the constituency, and a detailed evaluation would be conducted in the coming days to understand the reasons behind the loss.

"I performed as expected. The Left contested this election by focusing solely on the real issues faced by the people. Despite the setback, I was able to contest this election as myself, without compromising on political values. The Left Front does not require the support of any communalist forces at any time," Swaraj said.

Congratulating UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath on his victory, Swaraj wished him success in his role as MLA, “even if it is for a short period.” He reiterated his commitment to continue raising public concerns and highlighted that attempts to spark controversies during the campaign had no impact on the LDF’s campaign.

Swaraj concluded by saying that lessons would be drawn from the defeat, and the Front would move forward with greater strength. “There will be many kinds of evaluations. But if this result is interpreted as a referendum on the government, it would be a wrong assessment. People are not rejecting the changes brought about by the government,” he asserted.