    Mpox in Kerala: Health Minister Veena George urges people with symptoms to seek medical attention immediately

    The Kerala health department has implemented stringent guidelines after confirming Mpox (Monkeypox) in a young man from Dubai, who is a resident of Malappuram. Health Minister Veena George has recommended that anyone arriving in Kerala from abroad seek medical attention if they show symptoms of the disease.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 10:43 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala health department has issued strict guidelines following the confirmation of Mpox (Monkeypox) in a young man who arrived from Dubai. The affected individual is a resident of Malappuram. Health Minister Veena George has advised everyone arriving in Kerala from other countries to seek medical attention if they exhibit any symptoms of the disease. She also urged those showing any symptoms to inform the health department promptly.

    India's 2nd Mpox case: 38-year-old man in Kerala's Malappram confirmed with monkeypox infection

    In response to Mpox reports from several African countries, the Kerala health department has intensified surveillance at all airports, following central guidelines. Travelers arriving from countries where the disease has been reported are advised to report any symptoms at the airport. 

    In 2022, Kerala issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Mpox, which includes measures for isolation, sample collection, and treatment. The Health Minister emphasised that all government and private hospitals must strictly adhere to these protocols.

    A 38-year-old man who was kept under observation in Kerala's Malappuram has been confirmed with Mpox infection, the state health department has said, adding that he is being treated in accordance with established medical protocols. This is India's second confirmed monkeypox case.

    Monkeypox is a viral illness similar to smallpox. The virus is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or through materials contaminated with the virus. This year, Mpox cases have increased by 160 per cent, affecting 10 African countries.

