Mpox in Kerala: Health Minister Veena George urges people with symptoms to seek medical attention immediately

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala health department has issued strict guidelines following the confirmation of Mpox (Monkeypox) in a young man who arrived from Dubai. The affected individual is a resident of Malappuram. Health Minister Veena George has advised everyone arriving in Kerala from other countries to seek medical attention if they exhibit any symptoms of the disease. She also urged those showing any symptoms to inform the health department promptly.

In response to Mpox reports from several African countries, the Kerala health department has intensified surveillance at all airports, following central guidelines. Travelers arriving from countries where the disease has been reported are advised to report any symptoms at the airport.

In 2022, Kerala issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Mpox, which includes measures for isolation, sample collection, and treatment. The Health Minister emphasised that all government and private hospitals must strictly adhere to these protocols.

Monkeypox is a viral illness similar to smallpox. The virus is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or through materials contaminated with the virus. This year, Mpox cases have increased by 160 per cent, affecting 10 African countries.

