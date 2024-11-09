'Mallu Hindu Officers' WhatsApp row: Police reject Gopalakrishnan’s hacking claim, no evidence found

The police have rejected the hacking claim made by K. Gopalakrishnan, the IAS officer from the Department of Industries, regarding the creation of the 'Mallu Hindu Officers' WhatsApp group. A report submitted to the DGP by the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner revealed no evidence of hacking after forensic tests and Meta's clarification.

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have dismissed the complaint by the IAS officer from the Department of Industries K. Gopalakrishnan, that his phone was hacked to create the 'Mallu Hindu Officers' WhatsApp group. According to the report submitted to the DGP by the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner, no evidence of hacking was found in forensic tests or through Meta's clarification. The police investigation revealed that no proof could be found as the phones were formatted before being handed over, which could lead to repercussions for Gopalakrishnan.

Kerala: WhatsApp group for 'Mallu Hindu' IAS officers causes uproar; later deleted

According to the police, Gopalakrishnan's two phones were submitted for forensic examination, but the report concluded that nothing could be found as both phones had been formatted. Meta’s earlier explanation also stated that since the WhatsApp groups are no longer active, it is impossible to determine if hacking had occurred. Both reports ultimately dismiss Gopalakrishnan’s claim.

To prove hacking, the phones should not have been formatted, but since the complainant himself formatted the phones, no evidence could be found. As a result, the police have informed the Commissioner of Police that no investigation can be initiated. Following the police report, the Chief Secretary is now seeking an explanation from Gopalakrishnan. Since there is no evidence of hacking, it will be up to K. Gopalakrishnan to clarify what actually happened. After that, the government will decide on further actions.

With the proof that it wasn't hacking, the situation suggests that Gopalakrishnan himself created the groups. Creating groups based on religion and segregating officials violates service rules, and action will be required. Meanwhile, a section of officials is trying to protect Gopalakrishnan, while another group is deeply dissatisfied with the group controversy. The information that Gopalakrishnan created the groups as an admin was first reported by Asianet News.

Several IAS officers from the Kerala cadre were shocked when they found that they were added to a new WhatsApp group named "Mallu Hindu Officers" on October 31. This group included only Hindu officers and was reportedly created from a phone number linked to IAS officer K Gopalakrishnan. The group's formation quickly drew objections from many officers who felt it was inappropriate and contrary to the secular principles expected of their roles.

The WhatsApp group was dissolved just a day after it was created, with Gopalakrishnan asserting that his phone had been hacked. He explained that several groups were made using his contacts without his authorization. Reportedly, he has also lodged a police complaint regarding the incident. He claimed that two WhatsApp groups called “Mallu Hindu Officers” and “Mallu Muslim Officers” were created after his phone was hacked.

Kerala: IAS Officer exposes 'Mallu Muslim Officers' WhatsApp group amid ongoing controversy

Latest Videos