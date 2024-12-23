Malayali soldier goes missing; Last phone location traced to Pune after claiming arrival in Kerala's Kannur

K. Vishnu, a soldier from Pavangad, Kozhikode went missing on December 16 after leaving the Pune Army Sports Institute on a train to Kozhikode. Despite informing his family he had reached Kannur, his phone was switched off soon after, and no further contact was made.

First Published Dec 23, 2024, 8:30 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 8:30 AM IST

Kozhikode: The police, with support from the cyber cell, have intensified their search for K. Vishnu, a soldier and Pavangad resident, who was reported missing during his train journey to Kozhikode. Vishnu, stationed at the Pune Army Sports Institute, was last seen after taking leave on December 16. A missing person case was filed following a complaint from his family. Investigators analyzed WhatsApp messages and phone records, which provided insights into his travel plans and last known activities.

However, police sources revealed discrepancies in Vishnu’s communication. A voice message he sent to his family, claiming he had arrived in Kannur, was proven false. Initial findings from the cyber cell indicated his last mobile tower location was in Pune, leading authorities to expand their investigation.

According to a senior officer from the Elathur police station, officers have been sent to Pune to gather more information and coordinate with army personnel at the Pune Army Sports Institute. "At present, there are no significant updates," the officer stated. The army is also actively assisting in the search efforts.

Vishnu’s family stated that he contacted them on December 16 to confirm his leave and discuss his travel plans. On December 17, around 2:30 p.m., he allegedly informed his mother that he had reached Kannur. However, shortly after this conversation, his phone was turned off, and no further contact was made. The family then lodged a missing person complaint with the police.

The disappearance of Vishnu comes amid the family’s plans for his wedding, which was set for January 11, 2025. A talented boxer with an impressive track record, Vishnu has been serving in the army since 2016.

