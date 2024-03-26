Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pathanamthitta LDF candidate Thomas Isaac clarifies on violation of MCC

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Upon the complaint being raised, Thomas Isaac swiftly provided an explanation stating that he had not been involved in the official programs of Kudumbashree.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: The Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha Constituency LDF candidate Thomas Isaac gave an explanation to the District Collection over the violation of election conduct. He stated that government systems like Kudumbashree and K-Disk were not used for election propaganda. The UDF complained that government systems are being misused for the election campaign. It is also alleged that Kudumbashree workers, Asha workers, and Haritha Karma Sena workers are being used for propaganda. 

    Upon the complaint being raised, Thomas Isaac swiftly provided an explanation stating that he had not been involved in the official programs of Kudumbashree. He stated that there was nothing wrong with going to the place where the Kudumbasree meeting was taking place and asking for votes.

    " I have been many years with Kudumbashree and was the chairman of that committee. I am not getting involved in that as I am a candidate. The Congress has given the complaint due to its fear of failure." He added.

    Meanwhile, the state leadership of the party is planning to take strict action in connection with the election campaign of Thomas Isaac. Earlier, the Congress party complained to the Election Commission against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Secretary, and Director of Information and Public Relations. The complaint alleges a violation of the electoral code of conduct. Specifically, the Congress claims that the Chief Minister's assembly speech is being distributed widely across Kerala, which they argue goes against the rules governing election campaigning.

