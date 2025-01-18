Injury concern for KL Rahul? India batter ruled out of Ranji Trophy due to niggles on elbow

Team India has received another injury concern as batter KL Rahul has been reportedly ruled out of the upcoming second out of Ranji Trophy due to niggles. The second round of Ranji Trophy is scheduled to take place on January 23 and the BCCI selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir have directed all the players, except for Jasprit Bumrah, to play in domestic cricket.

Given the poor performances by senior players in India’s disastrous Test tour of Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have strictly warned players to be worried for the spot in the Indian team if they didn’t adhere to the board’s directions. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, and few others have confirmed their availability to play Ranji Trophy for their respective state teams.

India skipper Rohit Sharma has yet to confirm his participation to the Mumbai selectors, while Virat Kohli has reportedly informed the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) selectors on his availability for the Ranji Trophy due to stiff neck. The latest report emerged that KL Rahul will not play in the second round of India’s premier domestic tournament due to niggles on his elbow.

As per the report by ESPN Cricinfo, the right-handed Indian batter has informed the Karnataka Cricket Association (KCA) selectors that he is experiencing uneasiness on his elbow. Karnataka will take on Punjab at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and Rahul will miss the fixture due to elbow niggles.

The reports of KL Rahul’s elbow discomfort emerged ahead of the squad announcement for the Champions Trophy 2025. The squad will be announced during the press conference presided over by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Team India skipper Rohit at the board headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday, January 18. The squad announcement was delayed by a week due to uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav’s participation in the Champions Trophy 2025.

KL Rahul was part of the Team India that failed to defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy title in 10 years after losing the series 1-3 to Australia. In the five-match Test series against Australia, the opener scored 276 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 30.67 in 10 innings. Rahul reportedly asked for a rest from the ODI series against England, but the selectors denied the break to him and asked him to be available for the series. KL Rahul was not picked in the 16-member squad for the T20I series against England, starting on January 22.

