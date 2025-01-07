Kerala Weather Rain update: IMD issues rainfall ALERT for eight districts from tomorrow; Check

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain in eight districts of Kerala tomorrow. Fishing is permitted off the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for potential rainfall in eight districts of Kerala tomorrow. Light rain is predicted. The districts expected to receive rain are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur

Today, rain is expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts. On the 9th, rain is likely in four districts: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki. On the 10th, rain is expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts. On the 11th, rain is likely in seven districts. Meanwhile, the IMD has announced that fishing is permitted off the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep today

09/01/2025: Strong winds with speeds of 35 to 45 km/h, gusting to 55 km/h, are likely over the north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts

Kerala Rain

10/01/2025: Strong winds with speeds of 35 to 45 km/h, gusting to 55 km/h, are likely over the northern parts of southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Fishing is not advised in these areas on the mentioned dates

