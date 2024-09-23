Kerala: Venad Express passengers suffer overcrowding crisis; protests erupt

Kochi: The Venad Express faced a harrowing journey with passengers struggling to find space to stand. Images from the packed train in Kochi showed travelers falling over due to the overcrowding. Passengers alleged that the schedule change had significantly impacted their travel experience. Many voiced their frustrations and protests during the ordeal, highlighting that even women and elderly individuals were collapsing in the aisles due to the lack of space.

Kerala: MLA PV Anvar changes Facebook cover photo with CM Pinarayi Vijayan after CPI(M) rap

Passengers expressed that the situation worsened with the introduction of the Vande Bharat train service, which led to a schedule change for the Venad Express. Despite multiple complaints regarding the hardships faced on the Venad Express, travelers claimed that the railways have not intervened. They urged for an increase in the number of general coaches on the train and called for a rescheduling of the timetable to avoid conflicts with the Vande Bharat service. Additionally, the Railways Passengers Association has requested the introduction of a memo service.

The train departing from Thiruvananthapuram at 5:25 AM often experiences significant delays in reaching Shoranur. Passengers traveling to Ernakulam, including office-goers and students, face considerable difficulties with the Venad Express's schedule. Travelers have stated that the introduction of a memo service through Ernakulam is essential for resolving these issues.

Arjun Mission: Skeleton remains recovered from Gangavali River sent for lab test; search on with dredger

Latest Videos