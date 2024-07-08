Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Vizhinjam International Seaport to receive first mothership on July 12

    The Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram is preparing to receive its first mothership on July 12, the container vessel San Fernando, operated by Maersk and flying the Marshall Islands flag.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant development, the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram (VIST) is scheduled to receive its first mothership on July 12. The vessel named San Fernando, a container ship constructed in 2015 and operated by Maersk Line, now sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, will be the first container ship to dock at the Vizhinjam International Seaport.

    Kerala: Ahead of trial run, Vizhinjam International Seaport receives location code

    The ship, measuring 300 meters in length and 48 meters in beam, will be assisted by three tugs and a pilot cum survey vessel to berth at Vizhinjam.
    The CPI(M) government in Kerala is gearing up to celebrate a significant milestone in the Vizhinjam port project, a crucial infrastructure development that holds great promise for the state's economic growth. 

    In a recent social media update, Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev revealed that top shipping companies such as Mediterranean Shipping Company, Maersk, APM Terminals, and Hapag-Lloyd have shown strong interest in setting up operations at Vizhinjam, underscoring the port's emergence as a vital global transshipment hub and a key player in the international shipping landscape.

    Vizhinjam's strategic location, a mere ten nautical miles from key international shipping lanes linking Europe, the Persian Gulf, and the Far East, combined with its natural depth of 18-20 meters, makes it an optimal destination for accommodating large motherships. This advantageous position is poised to establish Vizhinjam as a significant transshipment hub for the nation.
     

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
