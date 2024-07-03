Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Ahead of trial run, Vizhinjam International Seaport receives location code

    The Vizhinjam International Seaport,  recently received its location code (IN NYY 1) from the Indian government, signifying its readiness to become a major transshipment hub. 
     

    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 8:23 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: As the Vizhinjam International Seaport prepares to begin commercial operations, it has reached a key milestone by obtaining its location code, signaling its readiness to operate as a major transshipment hub.

    Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL), the port developer, announced on Facebook that the port received its location code—IN NYY 1—from the Indian government on June 21, 2024. The code 'IN' signifies India, while 'NYY' stands for Neyyattinkara. Since the Vizhinjam port, owned by the state government, already has the location code 'VIZ,' the developer applied for the code 'NYY' for the new port, as the Vizhinjam port area falls under Neyyattinkara taluk, according to port sources.

    Work is rapidly advancing to commence the port's trial run in July and commercial operations by December. The trial run, initially slated for May, was postponed to June and then to July due to delays in completing the port infrastructure. The construction of the 2,960-metre-long breakwater is finished, and the protection wall around it is under construction. Out of the 800-metre berth, 400 metres are ready for operation, according to Ports Minister V.N. Vasavan, who addressed the Assembly on Monday.

    The Rs 7,700 crore deep-water international port is being developed under a public-private partnership model, with Adani Group as the private partner. Once commissioned, Vizhinjam port is expected to become one of the largest ports in the world.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 8:23 AM IST
