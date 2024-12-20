Kerala SHOCKER! 6-year-old girl allegedly murdered by stepmother in Kochi; Police probe black magic angle

A six-year-old girl was tragically murdered in Nellikkuzhi, Kothamangalam, allegedly by her stepmother, Nisha, who feared the child might hinder their future. Police suspect superstitions and black magic may have influenced the crime.

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 8:38 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 8:38 AM IST

Kochi: A six-year-old girl's murder by her stepmother in Nellikkuzhi, Kothamangalam, remains shrouded in mystery. Contradictions in the statements given by Anisha, the arrested stepmother, have left the police puzzled. Authorities suspect that superstition and black magic might be behind the crime. Anisha has reportedly given conflicting accounts during questioning. Meanwhile, her husband, Ajas Khan, is still in police custody. The police stated that only a detailed investigation would bring clarity to the case.

The police stated that there is an unclear suspicion regarding the possibility of black magic, and currently, only one individual is considered a suspect in the case.

Muskan, the six-year-old daughter of Uttar Pradesh native Ajas Khan, who had settled in Nellikkuzhi, was found dead inside their home on Thursday (Dec 19) morning. According to the police investigation, Anisha, also known as Nisha, Ajas Khan's second wife, suffocated the child to death. Muskan was Ajas Khan's daughter from his first marriage.

Nisha has a child from her first marriage and was recently pregnant again with Ajas Khan. In her initial statement, she confessed to killing Muskan out of fear that the child might become an obstacle to their future life with the new baby. However, during subsequent questioning, the police uncovered information that led to suspicions of black magic and other superstitions. The investigation so far indicates that Ajas Khan had no involvement in the murder.

The police's suspicions are further strengthened by the statements of local residents. Ward member T.O. Azeez mentioned that Nisha approached neighbors in the morning, claiming the child was unresponsive. When the neighbors checked, they found the child lifeless and immediately informed the authorities.

Ajas reportedly told the police that his wife was "afflicted" by something, which caused her to act strangely. He claimed that on the previous night, he had dinner with his wife and the children, after which the kids slept in a separate room while he and Nisha slept in another. Ajas stated that he left for work around 10:30 p.m. and returned at around 1:00 a.m. He reiterated that his wife exhibited unusual behavior due to her supposed "affliction."

The ward member also revealed that Ajas had moved to the area with his father when he was three years old.

 

