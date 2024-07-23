Kerala Tourism Department to convert railway underpasses into vibrant public spaces, starting with Kollam

The Kerala Tourism Department is transforming unused spaces under overpasses into vibrant public areas, starting with the Kollam railway overpass worth Rs 2 crore.

Kollam: Tourism Minister PA Muhammad Riyas has launched an innovative initiative to transform the areas under overpass bridges into inviting public spaces, with the first such project being unveiled in Kollam, where he inaugurated the beautification of the railway overpass bridge. The Tourism Department's innovative design initiative seeks to revitalize neglected areas beneath overpasses, converting them into vibrant public spaces.

Kerala: Bank official loses Rs 47,000 in one click; Here's how

Kollam railway overpass bridge marks the starting point for this statewide project, which will be developed on 70 cents of Public Works Department land at Rs 2 crore, setting the stage for a network of inviting community hubs.

"This is a change that the society wants. The goal is to use the vacant places effectively. If it starts in one place, it will spread. Then it will become a culture. There will be a good change in five or six years," said Minister Muhammad Riyas.

As part of the beautification plan, a range of amenities is slated for development, including outdoor fitness stations, pedestrian walkways, mindfulness and yoga areas.



Latest Videos