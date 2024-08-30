Kerala: Temple priest sentenced to 20 years for sexual abuse of 7-year-old boy in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: In a case involving the sexual abuse of a seven-year-old boy, a priest has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 25,000 by the Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court. The accused, Unnikuttan, also known as Unnikrishnan (24) from Thiruvallam, was sentenced by Judge R. Rekha. If the fine is not paid, an additional two months of imprisonment must be served. The court has ordered that the fine be given to the child.

'I bow my head and apologise': PM Modi on Shivaji statue collapse in Maharashtra (Watch)

The incident that forms the basis of the case occurred on February 11, 2022. The accused lived in a house adjacent to the child's home. The child's grandfather had raised the accused, who was a distant relative and taught him religious rituals. Consequently, the accused was allowed to stay in the neighbouring house on rent. On the day of the incident, the accused called the child to his house and subjected him to abuse.

The child testified in court that he had been abused multiple times, not just on the day of the incident. Initially, the child was too frightened to speak out about the abuse. However, after another attempt was made a week later, he confided in his uncle. It was then that the family reported the matter to the police.

Although the court acknowledged that the accused's actions sent a harmful message to society, the verdict noted that considering the accused's age, the minimum sentence prescribed by law was imposed.

For the prosecution, Special Public Prosecutor R.S. Vijay Mohan and Advocate Athiyannoor R.Y. Akhilesh appeared in court. The prosecution presented 17 witnesses, 24 documents, and 4 pieces of evidence. The case was investigated by Vanchiyoor Police Inspector V.V. Deepin and S.I. M. Umesh.

1984 Anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court orders to frame charges against Jagdish Tytler

Latest Videos