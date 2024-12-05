Kerala: Technical snag stalls Kasaragod-TVM Vande Bharat at Shoranur; journey resumed after 3-hour delay

The Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express faced a significant delay due to a power circuit issue near Shoranur, leaving passengers stranded for hours. The train resumed its journey after a new engine was attached at Shoranur station, reaching Thiruvananthapuram at 2:30 AM, over 12 hours after its departure.

Thiruvananthapuram: A technical issue caused the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express to experience disruptions on its route near Shoranur on Wednesday (Dec 04). Southern Railways confirmed that operations were restored by 8:30 PM following necessary repairs. Reports indicate that the train abruptly stopped near the Shoranur Bridge around 5:30 PM and stayed stationary until 8 PM. Passengers faced inconvenience as the train doors remained locked and the air conditioning system was switched off during this time. Many travelers faced difficulties as they missed connecting services and could not leave Thiruvananthapuram city.

Kerala: Wayanad disaster classified as "severe nature" by Centre; Rs 2,219 cr relief package under review

The Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat train, which departed from Kasaragod at 2:30 PM, reached its destination in Thiruvananthapuram only at 2:30 AM. The delay was caused by a technical issue near the Shoranur Bridge, where the train came to a halt. It was later taken back to Shoranur station, where a new engine was attached before resuming the journey.

The technical glitch also rendered the train's doors inoperable, and the air conditioning system stopped working. After being stationary for over an hour and a half without a resolution, the train was moved to Shoranur station. It finally departed around 9 PM, following a three-hour delay. Preliminary findings suggest a malfunction in the train's power circuit, and railway officials have stated that further inspections will be conducted today.

Latest Videos