Kerala: IMD issues thunderstorm warning in coming days; yellow alert for heavy rain in multiple districts

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued yellow alerts for Kerala, predicting thunderstorms and heavy rain from October 31 to November 3, 2024. Alerts cover various districts on specific days, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Palakkad, with expected rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm over 24 hours.
 

Kerala: IMD issues thunderstorm warning in coming days; yellow alert for heavy rain in multiple districts october 31 to november 3 anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 4:33 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 4:33 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms and rain for the state in the coming days. Scattered thunderstorms are expected across Kerala from October 31 to November 3. Additionally, heavy rainfall is likely in districts including Thiruvananthapuram in the coming days. Accordingly, a yellow alert has been issued for various districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram on November 1; Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Palakkad on November 2; and Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad on November 3.

Thunderstorm Alert:

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast scattered thunderstorms with rain across Kerala from October 31 to November 3, 2024.

Yellow alerts have been issued for the following districts over the next days:

November 1, 2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram

November 2, 2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad

November 3, 2024: Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad

Heavy rainfall is expected, with predictions of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain over 24 hours in these areas.

