Kerala: Siddique remains absconding despite SC's interim bail, awaits formal notice to appear for questioning

Actor Siddique remains in hiding despite the Supreme Court granting him interim bail in a rape case. His lawyers say he will appear for questioning only after receiving notice from the special investigation team.

Kochi: Malayalam actor Siddique continues to evade authorities, despite being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in connection with the alleged rape of a young actress.

Also Read: Malayali soldier's mortal remains among those recovered 56 years after IAF plane crash in Rohtang Pass

Siddique went into hiding after the Kerala High Court denied his anticipatory bail application. Police officials have stated that they are currently unaware of his whereabouts.

The actor's phone remains switched off, and his legal team has maintained that he will only appear for questioning upon receiving formal notice from the Special Investigation Team (SIT). In response, the police have assured that the notice will be issued either today or tomorrow.

The development comes after the Supreme Court granted Siddique interim bail, providing temporary relief to the actor.

The case pertains to allegations of rape made by a young actress against Siddique, prompting the police to initiate an investigation.

The Supreme Court of India on Monday (Sep 30) granted interim relief to Siddique in the said rape case, staying his arrest for two weeks. This was as per the the conditions put forward by the trial court. A bench comprising Justices B.M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma heard the plea, which was listed as the 62nd case.

Siddique told the apex court that he is 67 and has acted in 365 movies. He further argued that the complaint was filed after a significant delay. The court considered this argument and also questioned the state about its actions over the past eight years. In response, the survivor and the state told the court that the complaint was filed now, after the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, which highlighted issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati appeared for the state, while senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi represented Siddique.

The Kerala Police had issued an arrest warrant against Siddique, and a lookout notice was issued at all exit points across the country.

The court directed Siddique to cooperate with the investigation and adjourned the case for two weeks.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Ahaana Krishna looks elegant in lehenga, SEE her stunning pics

Latest Videos