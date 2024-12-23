Kerala: Sandeep Varier slams BJP’s ‘Christian love’ after VHP men held for disrupting Christmas celebrations

Congress leader Sandeep Varier accused the BJP of disrupting Christmas carol celebrations at Nalleppally Government UP School in Palakkad, alleging two of the three arrested VHP activists are active BJP workers.

Palakkad: Congress leader Sandeep Varier has responded to the incident in which Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists disrupted Christmas carol celebrations at Nalleppally Government UP School in Palakkad. Varier, who is a former BJP leader, has accused the right-wing party of being involved in the disruption, stating that the Yuva Morcha attempted to sabotage the case. He also revealed that two of the three arrested individuals are active BJP workers, who were responsible for campaigning in the Palakkad elections. Sandeep claimed these individuals have close ties with C. Krishnakumar, the BJP candidate from Palakkad and strongly criticized the BJP, describing their claimed "Christian love" as merely an act.

The three VHP activists arrested were identified as K. Anilkumar, the district secretary of VHP; V. Sashasanan, the district coordinator; and K. Velayudhan, the Panchayat committee president. They were arrested by the Chittoor police for threatening teachers during the Christmas celebrations. The incident occurred on Friday at Nalleppally School in Palakkad, where the trio confronted the teachers and students about their attire and verbally abused the teachers in front of the students.

Following a complaint filed by the school authorities, an investigation was conducted, which led to the arrest and remand of the accused.

