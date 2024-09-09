Kerala's BEVCO to supply alcohol to Lakshadweep to attract tourists; State govt grants sales permission

The Kerala government has granted BEVCO a one-time permit to sell alcohol to Lakshadweep. This decision comes after the Excise Commissioner’s request and will require BEVCO to receive a special application from Lakshadweep specifying the alcohol brands and quantities needed.

Thiruvananthapuram: Alcohol from Kerala's Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) will now be available in Lakshadweep. The island administration decided to lift the alcohol ban and allow the sale of liquor to tourists. The state government of Kerala has granted permission to BEVCO for this, and an official order has been issued. Lakshadweep had been a Union Territory where alcohol was prohibited, but the administration made this decision to attract more tourists.

Despite significant protests, the administrative authority amended the excise laws last year. It was decided to sell alcohol to tourists on Bangaram Island. The Lakshadweep's Society for Promotion of Nature Tourism and Sports, through its managing director, submitted a request to the Excise Commissioner seeking permission to purchase alcohol for this purpose.

There was a demand to transport large quantities of alcohol from the Kochi and Beypore ports to Lakshadweep. After reviewing the request, the Excise Commissioner held discussions with the Lakshadweep administration. Since the sale of alcohol through BEVCO would generate significant revenue, the Excise Commissioner sent a letter to the government requesting permission for the sale.

For the first time, a Union Territory is purchasing alcohol in large quantities from Kerala. However, under the Abkari laws, BEVCO is not permitted to directly sell alcohol to another state or Union Territory from its warehouse. Therefore, the Excise Commissioner requested a special order from the government to allow this sale.

After considering the Excise Commissioner's request, the government granted BEVCO a one-time permission to sell alcohol to Lakshadweep. Now, the Lakshadweep administration must submit a special request to the Managing Director of BEVCO, specifying the brands and prices of the alcohol they want to purchase. Additionally, a special permit from the Excise Department is required to transport the alcohol across state borders. Once these steps are completed, the alcohol will be supplied from the warehouses in Kozhikode and Kochi.

Under current excise regulations, alcohol produced in Kerala is only permitted to be exported from distilleries. To allow sales directly from BEVCO warehouses, a change in regulations is required. The government is considering amending the rules to enable BEVCO to receive applications for revenue-generating opportunities similar to those in Lakshadweep. There is also a request for BEVCO to establish an outlet in Lakshadweep, which is under government consideration.

