Kerala police launches probe into Rs 700 cr loan scam involving over 1000 Malayalis from Kuwait's Gulf Bank

Kerala police have initiated an investigation into a large-scale loan scam involving over 1,400 Malayalis who allegedly absconded after securing loans worth Rs 700 crore from Gulf Bank in Kuwait using salary certificates as collateral.

Kerala police launches probe into Rs 700 cr loan scam involving 1425 Malayalis and nurser from Kuwait Gulf Bank anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 1:44 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

Kochi: An investigation has been initiated in Kerala concerning a group of Malayalis accused of fleeing after securing loans worth crores from Gulf Bank in Kuwait using salary certificates as collateral. It is believed that as many as 1,425 Keralites were involved in defrauding the bank of approximately Rs 700 crore. The Deputy General Manager of Gulf Bank traveled to Kerala and filed a complaint with the ADGP responsible for law and order. Following the complaint, 10 cases have been registered in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts, with eight of them falling under the jurisdiction of the Ernakulam Rural Police.

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja's body during Tahsildar-led examination; Report

The Ernakulam and Kottayam district Crime Branch divisions will conduct the investigation, with the IG of the Southern region overseeing the inquiry. The investigation has revealed that most of the 1,425 Malayalis involved in the scam are nurses. Gulf Bank authorities have informed the state police that around 700 Malayali nurses are believed to have committed the fraud. After taking large loans, these individuals are said to have migrated to other countries.

According to authorities, after obtaining loans from Gulf Bank in Kuwait, many of these individuals moved to countries like the United States, Canada, and the UK, as well as returning to Kerala.

Gulf Bank authorities have informed the Kerala police that the fraud took place between 2020 and 2022. It is revealed that around 700 individuals, including Malayali government employees in Kuwait and nurses working in the Ministry of Health, took loans from the bank and absconded.

Initially, the accused took small loans from the bank, repaid them promptly to improve their credit scores, and later took larger amounts, absconding after that. Each individual took out loans ranging from Rs 50 lakh to over Rs 2 crore. The Gulf Bank authorities began their investigation when the loan repayments were delayed. 

The bank authorities met with the state police chief and the ADGP. Following this, on November 5, a formal complaint was submitted to ADGP Manoj Abraham. The complaint provided details including the addresses of the accused. Although the crime occurred outside Kerala, the law allows cases to be filed against citizens who commit offenses abroad and return to India.

Based on clear evidence of the bank being deceived, cases have been filed against 10 individuals from the Ernakulam and Kottayam districts. The police suspect that there was a larger conspiracy behind the incident. Investigations are also underway to determine whether any intermediaries were involved in facilitating the fraud.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja body during Tahsildar-led examination anr

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja's body during Tahsildar-led examination; Report

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal kerala govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract anr

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 683 December 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 683 December 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala: Newlywed woman found hanging in Thiruvananthapuram; husband in custody anr

Kerala: Newlywed woman found hanging in Thiruvananthapuram; husband in custody

Kerala weather: IMD predicts thunderstorms and rain today, low-pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal dmn

Kerala weather: IMD predicts thunderstorms and rain today, low-pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal

Recent Stories

West Bengal: Trinamool's pre-poll surprise! Will Lakshmir Bhandar benefits be extended to men? AJR

West Bengal: Trinamool's pre-poll surprise! Will Lakshmir Bhandar benefits be extended to men?

Saudi Arabia Launches Milaf Cola: The First Date-Based Soft Drink anr

Milaf Cola: Saudi Arabia Unveils World's First Date-Based Soft Drink

Kashi a beacon of transformation': CM Yogi Adityanath hails PM Modi's vision AJR

'Kashi, a beacon of transformation': CM Yogi Adityanath hails PM Modi's vision

Tamil Nadu Pongal Gift 2024 Rs 1000 Cash Gift and Package Magalir Urimai Thogai anr

Tamil Nadu govt plans to disburse Rs 1000 to ration card holders for Pongal

Bandhani to Silver Jewellery: 7 Must-Buy Items in Rajasthan anr

Bandhani to Silver Jewellery: 7 Must-Buy Items in Rajasthan

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon