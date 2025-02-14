Kerala: Plus One student ends life inside school in Kattakada; project submission stress suspected

Following the tragic death of Plus One student Benson Abraham, the principal of Kattakada Kuttichal Vocational and Higher Secondary School clarified their stance.

Thiruvananthapuram: A Plus One student, Benson Abraham, was discovered dead inside his school in Kattakada, leaving his family and friends in deep sorrow. Hailing from Erumakuzhy, Benson was enrolled at Kuttichal Vocational Higher Secondary School. His body was found on Friday morning, and initial reports indicate that his suicide may have been linked to stress over submitting a school project.

Following the tragic death of Benson Abraham the principal of Kattakada Kuttichal Vocational and Higher Secondary School clarified their stance on the incident. The principal stated that they were unaware of what transpired in the office but acknowledged that the student had previously complained about a dispute with clerk J. Sanal.

To address the issue, the principal called the student’s parents. However, when questioned, the clerk did not provide any response. Additionally, the principal mentioned that the clerk had sent a late-night WhatsApp message informing that the school would remain closed the following day.

The family of Benson Abraham has accused the school clerk of being responsible for his suicide, alleging that a dispute arose when the clerk refused to seal his project report and treated him poorly. They claim that this led the principal to summon Benson’s parents.

Kattakada MLA G. Stephen supported the family's allegations, confirming that the student had spoken with the clerk regarding the signing of a record. He suggested that Benson may have felt distressed after his guardian was called. The RTO visited the school, and police have begun an investigation into the matter. Authorities will also review statements from other students present during the incident. Stephen further noted that reports indicate Benson’s record was not sealed.

The principal clarified that a model exam, part of the public examination process, was underway at the school. When inquired about the record that needed sealing, it was confirmed that it belonged to another student. The student’s record in question was signed and sealed only after yesterday’s incident.

The principal further revealed that the clerk had sent a WhatsApp message the previous night, informing that he would be on leave today, which coincided with the scheduled project submission day. The student had mentioned a dispute with the clerk, prompting the principal to notify the student’s parents. However, when the clerk was asked about the matter, he did not provide any response. The principal assured that the clerk would be asked to give a proper explanation regarding the incident.

